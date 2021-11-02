Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 41-year old Jeffrey Allan Liesner of Creston on Child Endangerment Charges. Police transported Liesner to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 41-year old Jeffrey Allan Liesner of Creston on Child Endangerment Charges. Police transported Liesner to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.https://www.westerniowatoday.com
Comments / 0