Creston, IA

Creston Police Report

By Tom Robinson
 6 days ago
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 41-year old Jeffrey Allan Liesner of Creston on Child Endangerment Charges. Police transported Liesner to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.

Page County Sheriff’s Office arrest report

(Clarinda) The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests from November 2 through November 6. On November 2, the Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year old James Robert Castillo of Mount Ayr at the Page County Jail. Authorities charged James with Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility and held him on a $5,000 bond.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Update on shooting death investigation in Pottawattamie County

(Council Bluffs) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a shooting incident east of Council Bluffs. On Sunday, November 7th, at around 7:45 AM, Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Timber Drive east of Council Bluffs for a domestic disturbance with a possible shooting victim. Upon Deputies arrival they made contact with 86 year old Harvey Rankin who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Once Deputies entered the residence, they found 83 year old Bonnie Rankin deceased inside. Harvey Rankin was transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center by Lewis Township Rescue. A Pottawattamie County Deputy followed the ambulance to the hospital and placed a law enforcement hold on Harvey Rankin.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Police arrest Red Oak Man in Connection with Hit-and-Run

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 26-year old Dominque Chad Yazzie of Red Oak following a hit-and-run accident in the 800 block of N. 5th Street. A witness called authorities after Yazzie allegedly struck another vehicle and drove away. Police located Yazzie, arrested him for OWI, 1st offense, transported him to the Montgomery County Jail, and held him on a $1,000 bond. Officers cited Yazzie for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
RED OAK, IA
Vigil Held for Murdered Fairfield Spanish Teacher Nohema Graber

(Fairfield, IA) — Several hundred people gathered outside the Fairfield high school gym Friday to remember Nohema Graber. The 66-year-old Spanish teacher’s body was found Wednesday in a park. Police arrested two 16-year-old Fairfield High students — Willard Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale — on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder in Graber’s death. They are charged as adults — and there have been few answers about why they may have killed Graber. They are scheduled to have court hearings on the 12th.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests. Chad Eugene Bohrer, 19, of Des Moines, was arrested November 2nd for Driving under Suspension. Bond was set at $300. James Isaiah Donevley McFarland, 32, of Council Bluffs, was arrested November 4th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Creston Man faces Assault Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 42-year-old Kim Jack Douglas Trost of Creston at the intersection of 1st Avenue and W. 4th Street. Officers charged Trost with Domestic Abuse Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and public intoxication. Authorities transported Trost to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
CRESTON, IA
Police: 15-year-old critically hurt in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting over the weekend that critically wounded a 15-year-old boy. Police say the shooting happened late Sunday morning, when officers were called to an area in the Evelyn Davis Park neighborhood. Arriving officers found someone performing CPR on the wounded teen, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police have not released the teen’s name or announced any arrests in the shooting. The shooting followed news of another teen being critically injured in a shooting early Sunday in Fort Dodge, which is about 68 miles northwest of Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
Updated: Arrest made in Fatal Shooting in Fort Madison

(Fort Madison) A Fort Madison teen faces 1st -degree murder charges in the death of a 15-year old in Fort Madison. Authorities arrested 17-year old Dimari D. J. Meredith at a residence in the 4200 block of L Avenue. Officers detained Meredith at the scene, questioned him, and transferred him to the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center pending arraignment. Pursuant to a search warrant, a weapon was recovered from the victim’s home along with other items of evidence.
FORT MADISON, IA
Death of man in Dows being investigated as a homicide

DOWS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in north-central Iowa are investigating the death of a man in the small town of Dows. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says EMS crews called to a home on Tuesday found the body of Mario Salvador Lopez. His body was sent to the State Office of the Iowa Medical Examiner. DCI says that after the autopsy, the death is being investigated as a homicide. No further information was released. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
DOWS, IA
2 Teen Suspects Charged In Death Of High School Spanish Teacher

(Fairfield, IA) — Two 16-year-old suspects have been charged with the death of a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher. Authorities in Jefferson County say the body of Nohema Graber was found under a tarp at Chautauqua Park. Graber had been reported missing Wednesday. Investigators say she was suffering from a head injury and the suspects had items with blood on them. Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale face a charge of first-degree homicide. They are being charged as adults. Friday classes were called off at the school.
FAIRFIELD, IA
One hurt in Semi Accident in Adair County

(Adair County) The Iowa State Patrol says one person suffered injuries in an accident involving three semis in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 near the 73.5-mile maker in Adair County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities say 50-year old Geno...
IOWA STATE
Mt. Ayr Man Arrested, Charged With Murder In Disappearance Of Wisconsin Woman

(Urbandale, IA) — A 46-year-old Mt. Ayr man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of a Wisconsin woman. Thirty-year-old Rachel Reuter was reported missing by her father June 16th. Authorities think James Shiloh Klever killed her on June 13th, but her remains haven’t been found. Klever is being held on a one-million-dollar cash bond in the Polk County Jail. Reuter was last seen leaving a motel in Urbandale on June 12th at about 11:30 a-m. Investigators say she has ties to eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
