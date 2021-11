There are some dishes that we resort to buying rather than making ourselves, because they appear to require complicated techniques best left to the masters. Sushi rolls are one such example, but the process is actually pretty straightforward as long as you're not cramming them with dozens of ingredients. Susan Olayinka is a recipe developer and food blogger at The Flexible Fridge, and she has created a recipe you'll love. These cucumber rolls come together in less than 30 minutes and will give you the perfect practice if you plan to move ahead in your sushi roll game.

