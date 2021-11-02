CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: Dog-tethering law is finally signed by Gov. Abbott

Cover picture for the articleIt took a lot longer than it should have, but a long-overdue bill to humanely limit the ways in which dogs can be tethered outside in Texas has finally been signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott. We’d like to say it’s just in time for the cold winter weather coming...

