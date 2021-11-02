OPINION: Dog-tethering law is finally signed by Gov. Abbott

Senate Bill 5, by Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. (D-Brownsville), represents the latest effort to update state canine-restraint laws that involve the prosecution of certain animal cruelty and neglect cases. Advocates laud the effectiveness of the long-standing authority of cities to pass and enforce ordinances to protect dogs against harmful methods of restraint, which can include the use of heavy chains, the lack of access to potable water, the lack of shelter from extreme weather, and the inability to reasonably move about and lie down. SB 5 would grant counties similar authority to regulate the health and safety of a tethered dog. The bill has been attempted over multiple sessions, most recently during the regular session of the 87th Legislature, only to be vetoed each time, most recently by Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott felt the bill as passed in the regular session was overly prescriptive toward dog owners. “Texas is no place for this kind of micro-managing and over-criminalization,” he said.

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO