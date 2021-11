(Washington, DC) — Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids is getting the green light. An FDA panel endorsement covers a lower dose for the younger kids from age five through eleven. Pfizer’s vaccine is currently available to those 12 and older. The decision will be looked at next by the full FDA. The Biden Administration has already said it has enough vaccines to give all 28 million children between five and eleven both shots. This despite almost half of parents polled won’t give their kids the jab. Read more about the poll here:

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO