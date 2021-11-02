COP26: PM Modi holds talks with Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett
stlouisnews.net
6 days ago
Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 meet in Glasgow. Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Prime Minister...
Glasgow [UK], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26). PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 meeting. He met members of the Indian community in...
Glasgow [UK], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to participate in the crucial 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26) on climate change in Glasgow on Monday. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to participate in COP-26, where he will meet UK Prime Minister Boris...
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow on on Monday (November 1), welcomed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. World leaders began arriving on Monday at the climate conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change,...
Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha on the sidelines of the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) here on Monday. "Happy to have met you here in Glasgow, President @GotabayaR," PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday. Rajapaksha...
Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Emphasising the need for solar energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is going to "give a solar calculator application to the world that would be helpful in deciding the location for the solar projects. "ISRO is...
India has promised to cut its emissions to net zero by 2070 - missing a key goal of the COP26 summit for countries to commit to reach that target by 2050. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the pledge, the first time India has set a net zero target, at the Glasgow summit.
Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett discussed deepening various avenues of cooperation between the two countries during a meeting on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow on Tuesday. "Enhancing friendship with Israel. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @naftalibennetthad a fruitful...
Rome [Italy] November 1 (ANI): After taking part in the key G-20 summit and other bilaterals here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday departed for Glasgow to participate in the crucial 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26) and hold other meetings. "Leaving for Glasgow after a fruitful @g20org...
Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson will jointly launch the initiative Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26) in Glasgow, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday. Briefing about the...
Glasgow [UK], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday proposed "One-Word Movement" at the COP26 Summit here. Delivering India's National Statement at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, the Prime Minister also laid emphasis on 'Lifestyle For Environment'. "I am keeping proposal of One-Word Movement. This One-Word is one...
Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the COP26 meet in Glasgow on Tuesday, during which the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral and regional developments. India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said PM Modi also...
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday said that there is no room in Jerusalem for an American consulate for Palestinians. Asked by CNN at a press conference Saturday evening about US intentions, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his government had presented its opinion to the Americans "clearly and openly.""There is no room for another American consulate in Jerusalem. We always present our position quietly without drama and we expect it to be understood. Jerusalem is the capital of one state and that's the state of Israel," Bennett said, standing alongside Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. "I'm sure our American friends and us will continue to collaborate on a long list of big things."Earlier in October, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that the Americans wanted to re-open their consulate in Jerusalem to serve Palestinians.
GORAKHPUR, India, Nov 5 (Reuters) - At a recent election rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the scion of India's Nehru-Gandhi family that dominates the opposition Congress party, strode on stage and asked the crowd to repeat after her: "I'm a woman, I can fight." The slogan is at the heart of...
The US is developing a high output laser to counter hypersonic missiles and drones deployed by China after conducting successful tests. On edge are US leaders who have witnessed China leapfrog them in several technologies, which prompted a lack of technology defense against them. US aerospace, defense firms develop high...
Prince Harry may, reportedly, have been waiting for Prince Charles and Prince William to beg for his return following Queen Elizabeth's hospitalization. Since the monarch's doctors advised her to take things slow, Prince Charles and Prince William decided to step up on behalf of Her Majesty. Prince Harry could return...
Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan firmly slammed an "irresponsible" and "provocative" statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in which he threatened Pakistan with so-called 'surgical strikes.'. "This delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine's propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political...
On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
Comments / 0