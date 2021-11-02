CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COP26: PM Modi holds talks with Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett

stlouisnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 meet in Glasgow. Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Prime Minister...

www.stlouisnews.net

Related
raleighnews.net

PM Modi meets UK counterpart Boris Johnson in Glasgow

Glasgow [UK], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26). PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 meeting. He met members of the Indian community in...
U.K.
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi to take part in COP26 on climate change, meet with UK PM today

Glasgow [UK], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to participate in the crucial 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26) on climate change in Glasgow on Monday. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to participate in COP-26, where he will meet UK Prime Minister Boris...
ENVIRONMENT
ntvhoustonnews.com

Indian PM Modi arrives for COP26 climate summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow on on Monday (November 1), welcomed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. World leaders began arriving on Monday at the climate conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change,...
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

PM Modi meets Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha on sidelines of COP26

Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha on the sidelines of the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) here on Monday. "Happy to have met you here in Glasgow, President @GotabayaR," PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday. Rajapaksha...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

COP26: ISRO to give solar calculator app to world, says PM Modi

Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Emphasising the need for solar energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is going to "give a solar calculator application to the world that would be helpful in deciding the location for the solar projects. "ISRO is...
WORLD
BBC

COP26: India PM Narendra Modi pledges net zero by 2070

India has promised to cut its emissions to net zero by 2070 - missing a key goal of the COP26 summit for countries to commit to reach that target by 2050. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the pledge, the first time India has set a net zero target, at the Glasgow summit.
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Glasgow: PM Modi, Israeli counterpart discuss deepening various avenues of cooperation

Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett discussed deepening various avenues of cooperation between the two countries during a meeting on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow on Tuesday. "Enhancing friendship with Israel. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @naftalibennetthad a fruitful...
EUROPE
dallassun.com

PM Modi departs for Glasgow to participate in COP26

Rome [Italy] November 1 (ANI): After taking part in the key G-20 summit and other bilaterals here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday departed for Glasgow to participate in the crucial 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26) and hold other meetings. "Leaving for Glasgow after a fruitful @g20org...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi proposes 'One-Word Movement'at COP26 summit

Glasgow [UK], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday proposed "One-Word Movement" at the COP26 Summit here. Delivering India's National Statement at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, the Prime Minister also laid emphasis on 'Lifestyle For Environment'. "I am keeping proposal of One-Word Movement. This One-Word is one...
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi discusses regional developments with Ukraine President on sidelines of COP26

Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the COP26 meet in Glasgow on Tuesday, during which the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral and regional developments. India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said PM Modi also...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

There is no room for American consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, says Israeli PM Naftali Bennett

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday said that there is no room in Jerusalem for an American consulate for Palestinians. Asked by CNN at a press conference Saturday evening about US intentions, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his government had presented its opinion to the Americans "clearly and openly.""There is no room for another American consulate in Jerusalem. We always present our position quietly without drama and we expect it to be understood. Jerusalem is the capital of one state and that's the state of Israel," Bennett said, standing alongside Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. "I'm sure our American friends and us will continue to collaborate on a long list of big things."Earlier in October, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that the Americans wanted to re-open their consulate in Jerusalem to serve Palestinians.
U.S. POLITICS
