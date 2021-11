School of Humanities, Education and the Arts to be named after Millard and J.J. Oakley. Millard V. Oakley, 91, from Livingston, Tennessee who claims “I wasn’t a very good student” when he attended Cumberland University, has made a gift along with his wife J.J. to the Lebanon school that is recognized as the single largest financial contribution ever in the 180-year history of the University.

