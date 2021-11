TOTW 7 Predictions FIFA 22 are coming in as fans prepare for hopefully another solid squad in terms of players. EA Sports has a Team of the Week problem in FIFA 22, and it doesn't look like it's getting fixed anytime soon. In-form players are at an all-time low at this point in the game cycle with only the top meta players carrying any sort of major value. That doesn't mean that some cards aren't worth using, but it makes it extremely difficult to make coins off the items. Also, it diminishes the value of FUT Champions player picks every weekend.

FIFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO