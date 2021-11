Prolific Canadian hacker Gary Bowser has pleaded guilty to multiple hacking charges and now faces $4.5 million in fines and up to 10 years in jail. He is 51 years old. As a reported leader of the hack creators Team Xecuter, Gary Bowser was arrested and charged with 11 felony counts in 2020 including charges of circumventing technological measures and trafficking in circumvention devices. The charges were filed in the US, and Bowser was arrested and deported to the US from the Dominican Republic that year.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO