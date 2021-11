Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says they gave everything in their 0-0 draw with Osasuna. Courtois says Osasuna "deserve credit" for their performance. He said, “We gave it everything we had to get the three points but we were up against a very defensive team and it was difficult to find any space. If you don't get the first goal which makes things easier, the minutes tick by and it becomes more difficult.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO