COP26: PM Modi holds talks with Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday said that there is no room in Jerusalem for an American consulate for Palestinians. Asked by CNN at a press conference Saturday evening about US intentions, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his government had presented its opinion to the Americans "clearly and openly.""There is no room for another American consulate in Jerusalem. We always present our position quietly without drama and we expect it to be understood. Jerusalem is the capital of one state and that's the state of Israel," Bennett said, standing alongside Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. "I'm sure our American friends and us will continue to collaborate on a long list of big things."Earlier in October, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that the Americans wanted to re-open their consulate in Jerusalem to serve Palestinians.

