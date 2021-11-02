COP26: PM Modi holds talks with Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett
Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 meet in Glasgow. Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Prime Minister...
India has promised to cut its emissions to net zero by 2070 - missing a key goal of the COP26 summit for countries to commit to reach that target by 2050. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the pledge, the first time India has set a net zero target, at the Glasgow summit.
New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday called upon the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) to work closely to protect the interests of developing countries, and urged that climate finance cannot continue at the levels decided in 2009 and should be increased to at least 1 trillion dollars to meet the goals of addressing climate change.
Seven of Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s security guards were injured in the attack by at least two armed drones in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Gr. Boris Johnson has condemned an attempt on the life of the Iraqi premier. The Prime Minister spoke to Mustafa al-Kadhimi after the attack by armed drones on his...
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday said that there is no room in Jerusalem for an American consulate for Palestinians. Asked by CNN at a press conference Saturday evening about US intentions, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his government had presented its opinion to the Americans "clearly and openly.""There is no room for another American consulate in Jerusalem. We always present our position quietly without drama and we expect it to be understood. Jerusalem is the capital of one state and that's the state of Israel," Bennett said, standing alongside Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. "I'm sure our American friends and us will continue to collaborate on a long list of big things."Earlier in October, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that the Americans wanted to re-open their consulate in Jerusalem to serve Palestinians.
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the city of Ayodhya will be the biggest spiritual tourism spot in the world by 2030, adding that the Ram Mandir will be constructed soon and will increase tourism possibilities in the state.
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan firmly slammed an "irresponsible" and "provocative" statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in which he threatened Pakistan with so-called 'surgical strikes.'. "This delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine's propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political...
GORAKHPUR, India, Nov 5 (Reuters) - At a recent election rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the scion of India's Nehru-Gandhi family that dominates the opposition Congress party, strode on stage and asked the crowd to repeat after her: "I'm a woman, I can fight." The slogan is at the heart of...
Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has said it will undertake a long march from Lahore to Islamabad against Imran Khan-led government over inflation in the country. The News International reported that the decision was made in the PDM virtual meeting by its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman....
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village's local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India's most important Hindu festival. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual.
