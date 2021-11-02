CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Consequences of the Supply Chain Crisis By Oren M. Levin-Waldman

Yonkers Tribune.
 6 days ago

NEWARK, NJ — November 2, 2021 — As the economy reopens in the wake of the pandemic, we find ourselves confronted with inflation due to interruptions in the supply chain, as well as worker shortages. Of course, there is the usual chorus on the right that blames inflation on policies pursued...

www.yonkerstribune.com

CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
OilPrice.com

Supply Chain Crisis Could Be Bullish For Oil Prices

The global supply chain disruptions that have fueled inflation alongside rebounding demand for everything have been in the spotlight for weeks now. Although little attention has been paid to the effect of these disruptions on the oil and gas industry, it is certainly not insulated. And these disruptions could add further upside potential to oil prices. The American Trucking Association has calculated a shortage of 80,000 drivers that the industry needs to keep delivering goods on time. But it’s not just finished goods that truckers deliver. They also move chemicals, cement, and pipes—goods and materials necessary in the oil industry. To make matters worse, some chemicals are imported, making supplies vulnerable to port logjams that have plagued the U.S. for weeks.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Chinese exports solid in October as Covid eases overseas

China's exports rose by a better-than-expected clip in October, official data showed on Sunday, with demand strengthening in some key markets such as the United States and Covid numbers easing overseas. Exports rose a better-than-expected 27.1 percent on-year in October, according to customs authorities, to $300.2 billion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

U.S. employers shrugged off COVID-19 and stepped up hiring, labor department report shows

America’s employers accelerated their hiring last month, adding a solid 531,000 jobs, the most since July and a sign that the recovery from the pandemic recession is overcoming a virus-induced slowdown. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month from 4.8% in September. That is a comparatively low […]
BUSINESS
AFP

US economy adding jobs with gusto as Delta wave subsides

More Americans went back to work in October as Covid-19 cases receded, indicating the world's largest economy had overcome the obstacle posed by the Delta wave of the virus and giving President Joe Biden a much-needed boost. Despite October's gains, the report indicated there were still 4.2 million jobs missing from the economy compared to February 2020, before the world's largest Covid-19 outbreak began.
BUSINESS
Fox News

How supply chain crisis may impact holidays

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
drgnews.com

Soybean groups express concerns over supply chain; Supply Chain Crisis Could Permanently Harm U.S. Agriculture

The House Agriculture Committee heard from farm groups on challenges to the supply chain during a hearing Wednesday (Nov. 3, 2021). The American Soybean Association and National Biodiesel Board also expressed concerns over labor and shipping, but say there is plenty of soy oil supplies for the food sector. ASA and NBB say food industry groups have waged claims that there’s a crunch on the supply of soy oil available when soy is crushed, and that foodservice cannot get enough edible oil for cooking because, those groups say, oil is being diverted to biodiesel and a growing renewable diesel market.
AGRICULTURE
maryvilleforum.com

Straight Talk with Sam: The supply chain crisis is real

We’ve all seen the headlines by now—cargo ships piling up at our ports for weeks, resulting in delays, shortages, and empty store shelves. The supply chain crisis is real. It’s a growing problem that affects every American, no matter where you live, no matter what your political beliefs are, and no matter how much money you make.
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Supply chain crisis triggers a 'renaissance of American manufacturing'

U.S.-based companies are ramping up production at home in order to avoid the global supply chain crisis. Origin USA CEO Pete Roberts told FOX Business’ Lydia Hu Thursday that U.S. manufacturers are seeing a "renaissance." "Everything we do here is built off of that American supply chain, which is essential...
BUSINESS
weisradio.com

US warehouses running out of room amid supply chain crisis

(NEW YORK) — Warehouses in and around U.S. ports are running out of room, experts say, adding another challenge to the country’s already crippled supply chain. “We are either at or over capacity, and demand for space is the greatest I have ever seen,” said Michael Sarcona, president of Sarcona Management Inc. He operates several warehouses in the Newark area, the third-largest port in North America.
INDUSTRY
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Supply chain crisis could sink global economy

Last year the global economy came juddering to a halt. This year it got moving again, only to become stuck in one of history’s biggest traffic jams. New indicators developed by Bloomberg Economics underscore the extremity of the problem, the world’s failure to find a quick fix, and how in some regions the Big Crunch of 2021 is still getting worse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theblockcrypto.com

The global supply chain crisis is disrupting shipments to US bitcoin mining firms

U.S. Bitcoin mining firms are experiencing delays for their equipment on order from China amid a global supply chain crisis. Several large Bitcoin mining operations listed in North America, including Riot Blockchain, Bitfarms and Marathon Digital, have revealed shipment disruption in their recent production updates as a result of the ongoing global logistics issue over the past two months.
MARKETS
Alissa Rose

The supply chain crisis could last for a year in the United States.

As you all know, numbers of ships are having difficulty to transports products from one place to another. Grocery stores across the country are also facing problems. Around 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. arrive through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. The standoff of ships has disrupted the global supply chain. Last week, the Biden administration pushed for allowing port complexes to operate 24 hours a day to unload and deliver goods to consumers.
KEVN

Rep. Johnson proposes legislation to combat supply chain crisis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Businesses across the country are having difficulty with supply shortages and South Dakota is no exception. It’s costing millions of dollars for several businesses. So how will this affect your holiday shopping?. A nationwide supply shortage may make it harder to find what you’re looking...
RAPID CITY, SD

