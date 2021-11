The Iowa men's basketball team kicks off the post-Luka Garza era Friday night with an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The regular season gets started next week. The Hawkeyes went 22-9 last year but have lost a lot in preparation for the new season. Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp both got drafted into the NBA and CJ Fredrick is now with Kentucky. Combined, the three played approximately 85 of the team's 200 minutes per game last year and combined for more than half of Iowa's average 83.7 points per game... 46.4 to be exact. Even the cupboard is far from bare, Iowa's non-conference schedule could be helpful.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO