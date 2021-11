WHAT WE KNOW – First accumulating snow for northern Minnesota is expected later this week – Strong winds for all of Minnesota, wintry weather impacts on Friday morning – Much colder weekend to follow WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow accumulation will happen up north – If we see transition from rain to snow for metro – When snow onset will occur MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following above-average temperatures for the first part of the week, Minnesota could see rain by mid-week and a wintry mix by the latter end of the week. Here’s what we know at this point on possible snowfall. According to the WCCO Weather...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO