Miami, FL

UGA football in top schools for 4-star Robby Washington

By James Morgan
 6 days ago
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Four-star class of 2023 athlete Robby Washington has ranked the Georgia Bulldogs among his top schools.

Washington is an athlete, who is likely to play defensive back or wide receiver at the next level. The four-star plays high school football for Killian High School in Miami, Florida.

Robby Washington is 5-foot-10 and weighs 170-pounds. Killian High School is off to an excellent start to the 2021 football season.

The Miami area prospect says his recruitment remains open. Washington excels at getting separation when running routes. Washington is capable of returning kicks and shows impressive quickness on film.

Will any team be able to pry him away from the hometown Miami Hurricanes?

Washington announced his top 12 schools via his Twitter account:

Robby Washington puts Georgia, Penn State, Ole Miss, Miami, Auburn, FSU, Florida, NC State, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and LSU in his top schools.

MIAMI, FL
GEORGIA STATE
HIGH SCHOOL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

