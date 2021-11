The world’s most famous chandler is under new ownership, in new premises and full of fight. Steffan Meyric Hughes hears what’s in store for the future. Davey & Co is one of those British marine companies that has entered folklore. The name is as ubiquitous as the sky over our heads, but that level of renown can come with an unexpected downside. I remember another great pillar of British yachting history, the sailmakers Ratsey and Lapthorn, explaining that some people didn’t seriously think they could still exist, such is their place in the imagination. I put the idea to Jeff Webber, Daveys’ new MD, who concurs. “We do hide in plain sight,” is how he puts it.

