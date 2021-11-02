CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NY

UPDATE: Two suffer serious injuries after crash on Rt. 332, troopers say alcohol may have been factor

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago

State police have provided an update on the serious crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 332 and Collett Road in Farmington.

Troopers say a passenger vehicle was traveling north on Route 332 at a high rate of speed and struck a second northbound passenger vehicle that had slowed down.

The operator of the second vehicle was transported to Strong Hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in that second vehicle was also transported to Strong with serious injuries.

Troopers said the operator of the first northbound vehicle, which struck the second, was transported to Strong Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Alcohol may have been a factor.

