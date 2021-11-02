CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FD Technologies sees annual earnings down after swing to interim loss

 6 days ago

(Alliance News) - FD Technologies PLC on Tuesday said a sharp increase in operating expenses hurt its performance in the first half of its current financial year. The Belfast, Northern Ireland-based consulting services provider said revenue for the six months to August 31 rose 7.0% to GBP128.0 million from GBP119.6 million...

Life Style Extra

Civitas Social Housing net assets improve slightly over third quarter

(Alliance News) - Civitas Social Housing PLC on Monday reported "robust" financial performance in line with expectations in the third quarter of 2021. The investment trust dedicated to investments in existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales said it received rents "as normal" during the three months to September 30.
Inside Indiana Business

Kimball International Swings to Quarterly Loss

JASPER - Jasper-based Kimball International Inc. (Nasdaq: KBAL) is reporting a fiscal first quarter net loss of $5.1 million, compared to net income of $5.4 million during the same quarter last year. Despite the drop, Chief Executive Officer Kristie Juster says the company is on pace for double-digit revenue growth in the second half of the fiscal year.
Cheddar News

AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Provexis (PXS)

IN BRIEF: Provexis signs co-operation agreement with By-Health Co. EARNINGS UPDATES: President Energy slims loss; Jangada turns a profit. (Sharecast News) - Heart health functional food ingredient developer Provexis has raised £50,000, it announced on Friday, to strengthen its capital base and de-risk the business further. AIM WINNERS & LOSERS:...
Life Style Extra

TekCapital Share News

IN BRIEF: Tekcapital's Lucyd approved to sell products on Best Buy. IN BRIEF: Tekcapital raises GBP3 million to develop investees. (Sharecast News) - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital has raised £3m, it announced on Wednesday, in a bid to "accelerate the growth" of its portfolio companies. AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Kodal...
windpowermonthly.com

Siemens Gamesa sees profitable 2022 after narrowing full-year losses

Siemens Gamesa expects to return to profit in its 2022 financial year after narrowing its losses. It made a €522 million loss (reported Ebit) in its 2021 financial year, citing supply chain struggles, sharp increases in commodity prices, shortages of components, logistics bottlenecks and high transportation costs. This net loss...
The Motley Fool

Why Is Roku Stock Down After Q3 Earnings?

In this video, I will be going over Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) third-quarter earnings and explain what went wrong and right in this quarter. You can find the video below but here are some of the highlights. Earnings summary. The company reported total net revenue of $680 million, growing 51% year over...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: River & Mercantile hikes dividend as annual profit grows

River & Mercantile Group PLC - advisory and asset management business - Reports pretax profit growth to GBP10.9 million in the year to the end of June compared to GBP8.3 million profit posted a year prior. Total revenue, meanwhile, rises to GBP74.3 million from GBP70.5 million year-on-year. The company reports fee earning assets under management increase by 8% to GBP47.6 billion over the financial year. River & Mercantile lifts dividend by 23% on the prior year to 11.69p a share.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Riverstone Credit reports realisation of project Mirror

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income PLC - aims to generate returns by making loans to companies in energy sector - Reports successful realisation of project Mirror. "This deal marks the sixth realisation for RCOI since the beginning of the Covid period, which on aggregate have produced cumulative returns of a 20.4% realised internal rate of return and 1.2 times realised multiple of invested capital. The company is rapidly working to redeploy available capital into a pipeline of new opportunities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services and energy transition sectors," it says.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: SIG "delighted" with note offer as it prices 2026 notes

SIG PLC - Sheffield-based supplier of insulation, roofing, commercial interiors and specialist construction products - Confirms it has priced the offering of EUR300.0 million of 5.25% fixed rate senior secured notes due 2026. The company will use the net proceeds from the offering to repay its existing private placement notes, repay its existing credit facilities and cancel any commitments thereunder, and fund cash on the company's balance sheet for general corporate purposes.
Life Style Extra

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Block Listing

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Block Listing. (a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS SUMMARY: BA owner IAG expects EUR3 billion loss for 2021

(Alliance News) - The following is a summary of top news stories Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group forecast a return to profit in 2022 as the group reported a narrowed loss in the third quarter of 2021 amid improved operating conditions. The parent company of British Airways and Aer Lingus said passenger capacity in the three months to September 30 was 43% of 2019, up from 22% in the three months to June 30. Reported operating loss for the third quarter totalled EUR452 million, narrowed from EUR1.92 billion a year ago. For the first nine months of 2021, the company reported an operating loss of EUR2.49 billion, narrowed from EUR5.98 billion a year ago. Third quarter revenue surged to EUR2.71 billion from EUR1.22 billion. IAG said it expects its 2021 operating loss before exceptional items to be around EUR3.0 billion. This would be narrowed from the EUR4.37 billion posted for 2020. Chief Executive Luis Gallego said the group was focused on getting ready to operate as much capacity as possible in the short term and "ensuring IAG is set up to return to profitability in 2022".
travelmole.com

Loganair narrows annual losses

Regional carrier Loganair narrowed losses to less than half compared to 2019/20 despite another year of severely disrupted operations. It posted a pre-tax loss of £5.6 million for the year, in comparison to the £12.7 million loss before tax reported in 2019/20. The airline’s passenger numbers fell from 1.05 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

