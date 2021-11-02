FD Technologies sees annual earnings down after swing to interim loss

(Alliance News) - The following is a summary of top news stories Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group forecast a return to profit in 2022 as the group reported a narrowed loss in the third quarter of 2021 amid improved operating conditions. The parent company of British Airways and Aer Lingus said passenger capacity in the three months to September 30 was 43% of 2019, up from 22% in the three months to June 30. Reported operating loss for the third quarter totalled EUR452 million, narrowed from EUR1.92 billion a year ago. For the first nine months of 2021, the company reported an operating loss of EUR2.49 billion, narrowed from EUR5.98 billion a year ago. Third quarter revenue surged to EUR2.71 billion from EUR1.22 billion. IAG said it expects its 2021 operating loss before exceptional items to be around EUR3.0 billion. This would be narrowed from the EUR4.37 billion posted for 2020. Chief Executive Luis Gallego said the group was focused on getting ready to operate as much capacity as possible in the short term and "ensuring IAG is set up to return to profitability in 2022".

