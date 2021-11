The Portland Timbers continue their quick pace as they approach the final three games of the regular season with positioning in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs on the line. Having lost three matches in a row, Portland will look to return to their winning ways Wednesday when they host the San Jose Earthquakes at Providence Park (7pm PT, TICKETS, FOX 12 PLUS). The Timbers sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, tied on points with the LA Galaxy at 46 but holding the tie-breaker with one more win. San Jose sits nine points behind the Timbers in 10th place but are not yet eliminated from playoff contention and will be looking to stay in the race.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO