CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Governors and more: What to watch in Tuesday's elections

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

It may be an odd-numbered year but Tuesday's elections aren't sleepy, local contests. Voters in Virginia...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor's races

Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor's offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey. Democrats were already steeled for tough races, but the upset loss in Virginia's governor's race and a close win in deeply blue New Jersey's confirmed the difficult conditions ahead. In both places, the party was largely caught off guard by the potency of culture-war debates over schools and struggled to stop voters once turned off by former President Donald Trump from migrating...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Central Virginian

A roundup of Tuesday's election results

Rachel Jones, a Republican, defeated Louisa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Babyok on Election Day for the Green Springs District seat, while the race for the Patrick Henry District supervisor’s seat is a virtual dead heat. Jones topped Babyok by 211 votes when votes were tallied Tuesday evening. Meanwhile,...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
wkar.org

What happened in Tuesday's election? A recap of turnout, key mid-Michigan results

Greater Lansing voters faced a bevy of local candidates and proposals Tuesday. WKAR's All Things Considered host Sophia Saliby sat down with politics reporter Sarah Lehr to recap key results from mid-Michigan. Interview Highlights. On unsurprising victories for Lansing incumbents. Incumbent Mayor Andy Schor was the frontrunner in the primary...
LANSING, MI
JC Post

Recapping Tuesday's election outcomes

Voters on Tuesday chose Dr. Beth Hudson, Dr. Jason Butler and Mark Hatcher to serve four-year terms on the Geary USD 475 Board of Education. They also elected Jeff Underhill and Ronna Larson to four-year terms on the Junction City Commission, and Matthew Bea to a two-year stint on the city commission.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Centre Daily

Democrats poised for victory in Ferguson Township & more results from Tuesday’s election

Across Centre County, seats on municipal boards and councils were up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, with newcomers in several races looking toward victory. Voter turnout for Centre County was 32.65%, according to the most recent data available. In the primary election, turnout was reported to be 28.55%. County Commissioner Michael Pipe said Tuesday evening he was not aware of any issues at polling places, which follows the statewide trend.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Floyd
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy