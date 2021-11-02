Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Tuesday, November 2nd

“Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has been counting down the days until his debut on the hit Paramount Network series. Finn Little is one of a couple of new faces that “Yellowstone” fans will soon become acquainted with. He joins veteran actresses Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo as brand new cast members for the upcoming new season. Little will be playing “Carter,” a new character on “Yellowstone” that we know little about (no pun intended). It is safe to say that Finn Little is very excited to be joining “Yellowstone” for the fourth season. He’s been using social media to interact with fans of the show and also launched a countdown to the first new episode. Fans have been very receptive to Little and have noted how excited they are to see him on the Dutton Ranch.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO