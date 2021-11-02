CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer tops Q3 forecasts as total COVID vaccine sales soar

By TOM MURPHY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsoJk_0ck36kNI00
Pfizer Results FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. Pfizer beat third-quarter expectations, Tuesday, Nov. 2, and raised its 2021 forecast again even as sales of its top product, the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, slipped in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan)

Pfizer is hiking sales expectations for its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine again, and its early look at 2022 also falls well above Wall Street forecasts.

The drugmaker said Tuesday that it now expects to book about $36 billion in revenue from Comirnaty this year. That’s about 7% higher than what Pfizer forecast in July and more than twice what the company expected at the start of the year, shortly after distribution of the two-shot vaccine began.

Next year, Pfizer says global vaccine sales could total around $29 billion or more, and there’s room for growth. The company expects to recognize revenue for 1.7 billion doses in 2022, but it could produce 4 billion.

“We continue to believe the vaccine has durability, and there will continue to be significant revenue beyond 2022,” Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio told analysts.

Analysts forecast, on average, $24 billion in sales from the vaccine next year, according to FactSet. They also expect revenue from the shots to start waning in the following years, depending on how the pandemic plays out.

But for now, Comirnaty, which Pfizer developed with Germany’s BioNTech, has gained a dominating market share in the U.S. and Europe. It also is seeing growth in emerging markets.

In the U.S., around 248 million doses of Comirnaty have been administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That compares to 159 million and 15 million doses of vaccines from rivals Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, respectively.

Pfizer books the vast majority of revenue from Comirnaty and splits profit, as well as the cost to make and distribute the vaccine, with BioNTech. In the third quarter, the U.S. drugmaker recorded about $13 billion in sales from the shots, even though revenue slipped in its home market.

Analysts expected that, as demand fell following the rush to get shots shortly after vaccine eligibility expanded in the spring. But demand appears to be picking up again and will be helped by booster shots and an expansion of the vaccine for use in children.

Late last week, the Food and Drug Administration cleared kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use. Children could become eligible for the vaccinations later this week.

Pfizer’s vaccine is the first cleared by the FDA for use in children. The U.S. government has already purchased 115 million pediatric doses of the shots, or enough to vaccinate every U.S. child, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla told analysts on Tuesday.

Outside Comirnaty, Pfizer products include several cancer treatments, other vaccines and internal medicine drugs like Eliquis, for preventing blood clots and strokes.

The company also is developing a potential oral COVID-19 drug that could be used to treat patients or as a preventive measure to keep a household from getting sick after a member catches the virus.

Pfizer executives said Tuesday the potential treatment shows signs of being effective against several variants of the virus, and they were optimistic as they await research data expected later this year.

“It’s a really important drug for the world ... fingers crossed as we look forward to the readout,” Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Mikael Dolsten said.

Overall, Pfizer earned $8.15 billion in the third quarter. Adjusted results totaled $1.34 per share. The company’s revenue more than doubled to $24.09 billion compared to last year’s quarter.

Analysts expected, on average, third-quarter earnings of $1.08 per share from Pfizer on about $22.58 billion in revenue.

Pfizer also raised its 2021 forecast again on Tuesday. It now expects 2021 adjusted earnings of $4.13 to $4.18 per share on revenue ranging from $81 billion to $82 billion.

Analysts forecast earnings of $4.04 per share on $78.77 billion in revenue.

Shares of New York-based Pfizer Inc. jumped nearly 5% to $45.72 in midday trading as overall markets rose slightly.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thpmurphy

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults, as the drugmaker joined the race for an easy-to-use medication to treat the coronavirus. Currently most COVID-19 treatments require an IV or injection. Competitor Merck's COVID-19 pill...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Drugs#Vaccinations#Covid#Comirnaty#Factset#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson
wlsam.com

Pfizer shares soar on positive test results for Covid pill

Shares of drug giant Pfizer surged more than 10% in early trading Friday after the company announced positive test results for an experimental pill it has developed to fight Covid-19. Pfizer said the pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk patients who were part of a trial...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHIO Dayton

Merck tops Q3 forecasts, as health systems adapt to COVID-19

The blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda and the vaccine Gardasil pushed Merck well past Wall Street’s third-quarter expectations, even as COVID-19 sapped demand for another vaccine. The drugmaker said Thursday that sales of its pneumonia vaccine, Pneumovax 23, tumbled 26% in the quarter to $277 million mainly because people in the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA a day before earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. tumbled to a 14-month low before paring some losses, after BofA Securities analyst swung to bearish from bullish on the mattress maker a day before earnings, citing "weak" online trends and a new "big" competitive threat. The stock fell as much as 7.9% to an intraday low of $17.95, the lowest price seen since Sept. 8, 2020, before bouncing to be down just 2.1% in morning trading. BofA analyst Chris Nagle double downgraded the stock to sell from buy, more than halved his stock price target to $16 from $36. "Our more cautious view...
STOCKS
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Sees Q3 Sales Surge, Losses Narrow Amid Theatrical Recovery; CEO Says Chain Welcomed 40M Moviegoers Globally

AMC Entertainment saw revenue jump to $763 million last quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts on a strong movie slate and accelerating theatrical recovery. Adjusted EPS losses of 44 cents a share shrank from a loss of $8.41 a year ago. Analysts had anticipated sales of $708 million with an EPS loss of 53 cents. As of quarter’s end on September 30, AMC operated 596 domestic theatres and 351 internationally. Substantially all of them were open for the entirety of the third quarter. Some 40 million moviegoers attended during the quarter. Aron said the world’s largest chain is also encouraged by the results from...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) advanced 3.24% to $244.68 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $252.81 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slid 0.34% to $162.87 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.05 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

New Relic shares hurdle 14% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of New Relic Inc. initially jumped 14% in extended trading Monday after the maker of cloud-based software reported fiscal second-quarter results that topped Street estimates and raised guidance for fiscal 2022. New Relic reported a net loss of $48.1 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $47.9 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were a net loss of $6.4 million, or 10 cents a share. Revenue jumped 18% to $195.7 million from $166.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 13 cents a share on revenue of $182.2 million. New Relic's stock is up 39% so far in 2021, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 25% this year.
STOCKS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
73K+
Followers
73K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy