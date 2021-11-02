CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

40 Things You Should Never Buy at a Thrift Store

By Charlotte Chilton, Jessica Leigh Mattern
bestproducts.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever you can buy a secondhand or vintage treasure for your home, we say go for...

www.bestproducts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
HOME & GARDEN
WGN TV

$5 thrift shop buy worth $15,000

PACIFIC NORTHWEST – A trip to the thrift shop brought one person a 3,000% return on investment. They bought a vase for $5 which, after an expert examined it, ended up being worth about $15,000. The expert determined it was a rare work of art, Loetz “Argus” glass, and designed by a famous Austrian. Heritage Auctions is putting the work up for bid on October 28th. Talk about a lucky find.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

10 Shrubs You Should Never Prune in the Fall

As your garden is beginning to go to sleep for the season, you may be ready to do some autumn cleanup. And while it’s fine to rake up leaves (and compost them!), pull faded annuals or plant spring-flowering bulbs, there are many shrubs you shouldn’t prune in the fall—and some you should never prune! If you’ve ever wondered why a shrub isn’t flowering, it may be that you pruned it at the wrong time last year. In fact, many flowering shrubs bear flower buds on last year’s wood, known as “old wood,” so if you cut them back now, you’re cutting off next year’s flowers. And if you prune any shrub too late in the season, you’ll stimulate new growth, which will not have time to harden off (or toughen up) before a freeze. This can damage and weaken the plant, so leave pruning until next year.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Store#Thrift Shop#Antique
963xke.com

Expert: You Should Never Get Ice in Your Drinks at Restaurants

This might make you think twice before ordering your beverage with ice. An ice technician who goes by the name “the ice man” on TikTok recently posted about inspecting a filthy ice machine. In the video, he inspects the grimy machine, which has yellow and brown mold around the hinges....
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

5 Prepared Foods You Should Absolutely Buy at the Grocery Store — and 5 You Shouldn't

Now that more and more people find themselves heading back to the office and hosting get-togethers on their days off, there's reason to be concerned about the "kitchen time crunch" once again. Busy schedules don't always allow for long cooking processes, and when you're scrambling to get a meal on the table after a long day, the occasional shortcut can make a big difference.
thespruce.com

30 Storage Ideas for Bathrooms of All Sizes That You'll Wish You Knew Earlier

Because of their smaller size, bathrooms can be a great place to try out daring decor trends like bold tile or colorful wallpaper. At the same time, because washrooms are not typically very large (at least not in relation to the other rooms in your home), they can accumulate clutter quickly, even if you've made the most of smart bathroom organization ideas. (All the organization hacks in the world can't help if you don't have enough storage, after all.)
INTERIOR DESIGN
Indy100

17 best online thrift stores to shop for secondhand deals delivered to you

Thanks to trendsetters on TikTok and Instagram, thrifting is cooler than ever. Between the singularity of the pieces you’ll often find, the sustainability of buying secondhand, and the slashed price points on most pieces–even luxury–it’s a fantastic way to fill your closet with pre-loved pieces that have personality and panache in spades. You don’t always have time to go digging through the racks at your local Goodwill though, so we’ve put together a list of our favorite places to find vintage clothes and accessories online that you can have delivered straight to your door. Whether it’s a luxe new handbag...
BEAUTY & FASHION
westernmassnews.com

5 Things You Can Upcycle and Sell for Cash

You don’t have to have the Midas touch to turn everyday items into sellable treasures. Learn where to find affordable goods and how to upcycle them to boost your income quickly.
LIFESTYLE
Emerald Media

Thrift King Thrift Store is an extragravent place of homely goods

Thrift shop enthusiasts may find themselves paying expensive prices for their oversized hoodies or paint-splattered pants. At Thrift King Thrift Store, located on East 13th Avenue and Mill Street, customers will find the unexpected for quite a low price. When browsing through the store, visitors will find a mismatched arrangement of clothes, home decor and books. Varied landscape paintings fill the walls, and rare trading cards are locked in a clear case for display.
EUGENE, OR
myheraldreview.com

Willcox thrift store offers more than bargains

WILLCOX — When you shop at the Buck Stop Thrift Shop, you’re doing more than getting a bargain. You’re helping to provide work training for a population that might otherwise be overlooked. “The thrift store is a vocational training program for higher functioning adults,” Lane Hegel said. He’s the executive...
WILLCOX, AZ
Island Packet Online

Goodwill opens second thrift store in Bluffton. Where and when you can shop

Thrifty shoppers have another place to look for bargains as Goodwill opens the doors to its new store in Bluffton. Goodwill hopes those making donations will have an easier time at the new location too, because of its more central location at 4 Godfrey Place, between the Bluffton Parkway traffic circle and Target.
BLUFFTON, SC
bestproducts.com

The Best Black Friday Toy Deals for 2021: Get ’Em While You Can

This year is set to be a rough one for holiday shopping between inflation and shipping delays, but fear not: There are Black Friday toy deals to be had, and some of them are pretty dang great. You can get everything from tablet toys designed to help your littlest children learn to building blocks to even play towers featuring the Paw Patrol characters.
BUSINESS
naplesillustrated.com

Understanding Lab-Grown Diamonds and Why You Should Consider Buying One

Diamonds will always be a girl’s best friend. They are beloved for their beauty, clarity, and sparkle. These luminous treasures have been used for many applications, from conveying style and class to cultivating emotional amplification. For love-locked couples, these symbols of devotion, purity, and fidelity bridge the deep schism between singlehood and matrimony.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy