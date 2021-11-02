Accused gang member pleads not guilty to 2018 murder of Lamar High School student Delindsey Mack

The trial began Tuesday morning for a man prosecutors call one of Houston's most dangerous gang members.

Kendrick Johnson is charged in connection with two murders. He pleaded not guilty Monday to the murder of 18-year-old Lamar High School student Delindsey Mack nearly three years ago.

It was a very emotional day in court. Cameras were allowed, but the judge did not allow reporters to record any audio.

Mack's mother broke down in tears as her son's photo was shown to the jury.

Opening arguments began with the prosecutor claiming Johnson was a dangerous gang member who allegedly left a trail of evidence on social media as well as physical evidence that she says ties him to Mack's murder.

The deadly shooting happened just a few feet away from Lamar High School on Nov. 13, 2018.

Mack was reportedly walking to meet up with his uncle to get a ride home. That's when he was ambushed by two people who police say pulled up in a car, jumped out, and fired shots at the teen.

As Mack was on the ground dying, one of the suspects allegedly stood over him and continued shooting.

The prosecutor claims a female classmate faked a relationship with Mack to allegedly help Johnson arrange the murder.

The classmate, Keona Mouton, and another suspect, Dave'on Thomas, are both also charged with murder in the case.

Testimony was heard from four different witnesses, including Mack's uncle, who says he arrived to campus to find chaos and his nephew's backpack on the ground, surrounded by crime scene tape. He said it instantly signaled to him that something was wrong.

The prosecutor showed the jury graphic body camera video of an officer trying to do chest compressions. The teen was shot seven times, according to the prosecutor, including in his head and through his lungs.

There are eight men and five women in the jury. The trial is expected to last five to seven days.