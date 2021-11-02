Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows

If you crave a snack or need a ride in Winchester, Dashing Drama and Mama are here to help. Shell Wills and her daughter, Lacey Todd, are independent delivery drivers who offer various services. “We will go to the grocery for you and run and get diapers,” Wills said. “We’ll...
As it continues to build out its new pickup and delivery experience, the Cub Foods division of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has entered into a collaboration with Capstone Logistics of Peachtree Corners, Ga., to bring grocery and liquor items to Minnesota residents. Through this arrangement, Capstone is deploying 300...
Growing food and transporting it across the country has a major impact on the planet. Now, some companies are finding unique ways to grow more food by using far less water and land than traditional farming - and it could save you money, too.
Coming to a campus near you...food delivery robots. The future is here! All the things that we saw in the movies as children are starting to become real life. Handheld pieces of technology with access to the entire world, electric vehicles, and more have already crept their way into our everyday lives. Next on the list, robots delivering your food!
Oregon State University has 45 robots that deliver food around campus every day, but not a single one has a name. Starship, the partner for OSU’s self-delivering robots, helps with transporting food to busy students that may be ensconced in their dorms, not wanting to walk across campus in the middle of studying.
GREENSBORO – Don’t look now but in the near future a fleet of 20 autonomous robots will be making food deliveries across the NC A&T campus. In a deal announced Monday with Starship Technologies – founded by two of Skype’s early executive team – A&T and its university food services provider Sodexo plan to make deliveries from three on-campus restaurants:
A recent report from Meticulous Research found that the food robotics industry is anticipated to grow to an astounding $2 billion by 2028. This growth indicates a turning point in the food industry, driven by a number of rising global concerns and trends. What Is Driving Growth in Robotics?. There...
Pudu Robotics, the global leader in commercial service robots, has opened registrations for a free trial of PuduBot, an intelligent food delivery robot, for businesses in Dallas, Texas. The one-week trial is available to restaurants, cafes, hotels, offices, hospitals, and other catering operators for a limited time only. Texas is...
If you’re following the EV revolution in China — and, increasingly, growing out of China — XPeng is one of the big names. While one EV startup after another has crashed on the runway or quickly crashed into a tree after getting airborne, there are two or three companies that have had a clean and inspiring launch. One of those is certainly XPeng, and the company’s latest sales figures are a testament to its intelligent management and high consumer demand yet again.
Ottonomy is now enabling contactless food delivery with LA-based mobile ordering app, Crave, focusing on the restaurant and hospitality sectors. Ottonomy has been piloting both indoor/outdoor delivery in markets across the country in multiple industries and sectors including airport and retail. “Our omnichannel mobile ordering is built to benefit both...
Delivery robots and drones have been operating in the streets and skies of a number of countries. Remote and contact-free delivery techniques proved effective during COVID-19 lockdowns. Despite this, Statista's Global Consumer Survey shows the level of readiness for this technology is still relatively low and varies from country to...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Robot food delivery is no longer the stuff of science fiction. But you may not see it in your neighborhood anytime soon. Hundreds of little robots – knee-high and able to hold about four large pizzas – are navigating college campuses and even some city sidewalks in the U.S., the U.K. and elsewhere. While robots were being tested in limited numbers before the coronavirus hit, the companies building them say pandemic-related labor shortages and a growing preference for contactless delivery have accelerated their deployment.
Investing.com — Serve Robotics announced Monday that it has teamed up with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER ) to bring robotic deliveries to Uber Eats customers in Los Angeles. Shares of Uber dipped 1.3% on Monday. Serve Robotics designs, develops, and operates zero-emission robots that it says serve people in...
Just about every item you expect to find on the table for a big Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner is being impacted by supply chain issues, staffing shortages, higher costs of production, scarcity – or all of the above.
Investment dollars continued flowing into the logistics robotics sector this week with the news that micro-fulfillment automation provider Fabric had landed $200 million in venture backing, pushing it over the “unicorn” threshold and providing fuel for continued growth of its robotic on-demand fulfillment technology stack. The “series C” funding round...
Robotic food delivery is becoming increasingly common. C3 by SBE, the Beverly Hills-based food tech company behind 40 virtual and physical restaurant brands, announced Thursday (Oct. 28) that it is partnering with delivery robot creator Coco for remote-controlled fulfillment. The partnership is meant to increase speed by 30%, relative to using a human driving a car.
McDonald's closed down the restaurant spaces it used to operate inside of Walmart stores over the last decade, and now a competitor is moving in to fill the gap. According to a report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press is buying up much of the real estate in Walmart stores. This new development in the fast-food brand wars has fans laughing.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With convenience still at the very top of most consumers’ wish lists, demand for ready-to-eat entrees continues to surge. And more and more, time-starved shoppers are turning to their retail grocery perimeter departments for meals that deliver not only convenience but also flavor, quality and value.
Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
