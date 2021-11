Talks between the UK and France on post-Brexitfishing rights have ended in stalemate with both sides setting out a “range of difficulties” in Paris today.“Lord Frost and Europe minister Clement Beaune met in Paris this morning,” a government spokesperson said. “As foreshadowed, they discussed the range of difficulties arising from the application of the agreements between the UK and the EU. Both sides set out their positions and concerns.”The two sides have for months been embroiled in a row over what Paris perceives as a UK refusal to issue permits for its trawlers to operate in UK waters. Though...

EUROPE ・ 4 DAYS AGO