‘Law & Order’ Revival: ‘Burn Notice’ Alum Jeffrey Donovan Is Cast As Lead

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 6 days ago

The Law & Order revival has found its new lead as Fargo actor Jeffrey Donovan has joined the cast, as first reported by Variety. Donovan is set to play an NYPD detective on the upcoming series, which is returning to NBC for its 21st season after originally ending its run in...

TheDailyBeast

First Casting Announcement for ‘Law & Order’ Revival Is in

A month after the original Law & Order was revived, the first casting decision has been announced—and it's not a series regular. Jeffrey Donovan, best known for Burn Notice, will play an NYPD detective on the series, which functions as the 21st season of the show that launched the NBC franchise. The Hollywood Reporter says some L&O alums are expected to return for the new production, but it’s not clear who is coming back.
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: ‘Suits’ Alum Sarah Rafferty and Newcomer Lily Harris Join Cast

Chicago Med is expanding its cast as Suits star Sarah Rafferty and newcomer Lily Harris join the NBC medical drama. Rafferty made her debut last week, portraying Dr. Pamela Blake, a renowned transplant surgeon whose daughter had been involved in a horrific car accident. In the October 20 episode, Dr. Blake clashed with Dr. Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) regarding her daughter’s care. Initially assumed to be a one-off appearance, Rafferty will now have a recurring role in the series.
Deadline

Freeform Orders Kristin Newman Comedy Pilot ‘What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding’; Chelsea Frei Leads Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform has given a formal pilot order to What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding, a one-hour comedy based on Kristin Newman‘s (Only Murders in the Building) memoir, with Chelsea Frei (Dollface) set as the lead. Catherine Cohen (What We Do in the Shadows), Alice Hunter (Another Period) and Kosha Patel (Girlboss) also star in the pilot, written by Newman and to be directed by Becca Gleason (Summer ’03). Newman executive produces with Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant) and Blair Breard (Scenes from a Marriage). Freeform is the studio. What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding follows Kacey (Frei),...
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Movie Date, The New York Times Janet Jackson Special, Jeffrey Donovan Joins ‘Law & Order’ Revival, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy to Host Series, and More!

Disney+ released the full trailer for the much anticipated new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett. The series which was spun off of Disney+’s The Mandalorian explores legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The series starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen will premiere December 29.
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' and 'Law & Order: LA' Alums Joins New Dick Wolf Project

Dick Wolf has another show on the way. Deadline reports that Wolf's new project is a thriller podcast titled Dark Woods, which centers around the "suspicious death of a young park volunteer in the California Redwood Forest." Law & Order: LA alum Corey Stoll and Chicago Fire alum Monica Raymund are part of a scripted podcast drama series from Dick Wolf's Wolf Entertainment. This marks Wolf's project in the scripted podcast world. In 2019, he launched Hunted, starring Parker Posey and Brandon Scott.
outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Gave Inside Scoop on How Cast Navigated Filming During Pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, much of the world wasn’t sure how best to approach the necessary changes in order to stay safe and healthy. For months, the country was on hold due to the pandemic, unsure of when things would start returning to normal. This includes, of course, the filming of any new episodes for pretty much any television series. But, notes one former star of the hit NBC drama, Law & Order: SVU, the transition, while not easy, was done very well on set.
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
laconiadailysun.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 8-14): ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Supergirl’ Farewell & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 8-14.
Deadline

‘Midnight Run’: Universal Sets Regina Hall To Star; ‘Girls Trip’ Actress Will Produce With Jesse Collins

The next edition of Universal’s 1988 cult classic comedy Midnight Run is finally happening after fits and starts throughout the years this time as a sequel we’re told. Regina Hall is set to star and produce in the feature which is being written by Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Aeysha Carr and also produced by Jesse Collins. The details of the new version are being kept under wraps. The original movie marked multi-Oscar winner Robert De Niro’s pivot into broad mainstream comedy, the actor playing Jack Walsh, a bounty hunter whose job it is to collect mob accountant, Jonathan Mardukas, played by the late...
Variety

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

“Star Trek: Prodigy” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus. Series executive producer Heather Kadin had previously said the show would return for a second season, but it had not been officially confirmed until now. The renewal news comes after the show has aired only three episodes, including the two-part series premiere. New episodes of the first half of Season 1 will continue to roll out weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The remaining five episodes of the first half will resume airing weekly on Thursday, Jan. 6. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 1 will air later in 2022...
Variety

ABC Releases ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ November Crossover Trailer (TV News Roundup)

ABC released a trailer for the “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” crossover event airing on Nov. 11. In “Things we Lost in the Fire,” the “Station 19” episode at 8 p.m., Theo (Carlos Miranda) and Vic (Barrett Doss) hit a relationship milestone as Vic deals with her commitment issues, while Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) considers a new career opportunity as Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) stays at his home and helps care for Pruitt. The firefighters must also handle a life-changing neighborhood explosion. In “Bottle Up and Explode!,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” episode at 9 p.m., the Grey Sloan doctors must also work through the...
Variety

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini Cast in ‘Extrapolations’ at Apple

Apple TV Plus announced that Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have been cast in “Extrapolations,” Scott Z. Burns upcoming climate change anthology series. Known for his performances in films such as “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Keeping the Faith,” Norton plays a scientist named Jonathan Chopin. He is repped by UTA. Jonathan’s son, computer programmer Rowan Chopin, is played by Gandolfini, who most recently appeared in “The Many Saints of Newark” and is repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Relevant. Varma plays inventor Gita Mishra. Her prominent credits include playing Ellaria Sand in “Game of Thrones” and Piety...
Collider

'True Story' Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Play Estranged Brothers in Netflix Drama Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.
Distractify

Meet 'Grey's Anatomy' Newcomer, E.R. Fightmaster

When Grey's Anatomy cast E.R. Fightmaster to play non-binary doctor Kai Bartley, the move made history. Now, fans are curious about the doctor, who may or may not be a new love interest for Amelia, and the actor who plays them. Article continues below advertisement. E.R. made a big impact...
SFGate

'3-Body Problem' Netflix Series Adds 12 to Cast, Including Benedict Wong and Two 'Game of Thrones' Alums

“The 3-Body Problem” series at Netflix has officially added a dozen cast members, Variety has learned. The cast now includes: Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen,” “When They See Us,” “Fences”), John Bradley (“Game of Thrones,” “Moonfall,” “Marry Me”), Tsai Chin (“Lucky Grandma,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Liam Cunningham (“The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “Game of Thrones,” “Hunger”), Eiza González (“Baby Driver,” “I Care A Lot,” “Ambulance”), Jess Hong (“Inked,” “The Brokenwood Mysteries”), Marlo Kelly (“Dare Me”), Alex Sharp (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”), Sea Shimooka (“Pink Skies Ahead,” “Arrow,” “Berlin”), Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani (“The Mauritanian,” “Inventing Anna,” “Succession”), and Benedict Wong (“Doctor Strange,” “Nine Days,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”).
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Can Joe Velasco Be Trusted?

On “Law & Order: SVU,” a new detective has joined the team. So Joe Velasco actor Octavio Pisano has now become a series regular. But can his character be trusted?. Velasco first showed up toward the beginning of this season as a top-secret undercover officer working to bring down Congressman Howard. Then he worked with Rollins to find one of the politician’s missing victims. But Rollins (Kelli Giddish) later got him to confess that he’d told an exaggerated story in order to gain the victim’s confidence and get her to help them.
