CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

ABWA raises money for scholarship fund

By PHOTOS CRYSTAL HOLBERT/DAILY NEWS
Griffin Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iris City Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association held a...

www.griffindailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

New scholarship fund seeks to help minority students get ahead in business

A new scholarship fund looking to help minority students get ahead in business is the focus of a luncheon event at the Bayfront Convention Center. The effort includes the nonprofit partnership, the Erie Community Foundation, and the Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation. The goal is to raise three million dollars which would fund scholarships of […]
ERIE, PA
emu.edu

Class of ‘70 celebrates $1 million raised for EMU student scholarships

At 1:30 p.m. on Saturday during EMU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend, the Community Bell rang out to mark the end of an historic fundraising campaign. The celebratory toll honored the Class of ‘70 and the culmination of their record-setting $1 million fundraiser to support student scholarships at EMU. It also...
HARRISONBURG, VA
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Noon Rotary Auction Raises $9,000 for Scholarships and Local Charities

Danville, IL, Oct. 20, 2021 – A traditional annual event for the Danville Noon Rotary returned after a two-year Covid-related hiatus. On Oct. 20th early 70 Rotarians and their guests attended the event at Danville’s Turtle Run Banquet Center and were able to raise nearly $9,000 for scholarships and to support local charities.
DANVILLE, IL
NorthEast Times

Big money raised for kids foundation

The Kids-N-Hope Foundation raised $145,000 during its 26th Annual Golf Classic at Huntingdon Valley Country Club on Oct. 25. About 150 golfers came out for the day and enjoyed friendly competitions in various skills contests, which awarded winners in the longest drive, putting contest and the closest to the pin.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive#Business Women#Auction#Drawing#Charity#Abwa#Cronic Automotive Group
NBC 29 News

Plow & Hearth raising money for charities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just in time for the holidays, you can buy gifts at while also giving back to the community. For each select item sold, Plow & Hearth will donate $1 to one of four charities. The items correspond with a specific charity:. For each can of select...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox4news.com

Piehole Project funds culinary and hospitality scholarships

Have some fun, buy a pie and help some folks get started in a hospitality or culinary career. That's the goal of the Piehole Project featuring chefs like Chef Uno Immanivong, who runs Red Stix Asian Street Food. She joined Good Day to talk about the upcoming pie auction and variety show fundraisers.
CHARITIES
timberlakesouthdakota.com

Pack the Place Pink raises funds

Dupree School went from purple to pink on October 14, celebrating the annual Pack the Place Pink event. Students and staff wore pink, a sale of pink items was held as well as a pink-themed bake sale. The funds raised from the annual event, sponsored primarily by the Dupree National Honor Society, support the Vicki Young Memorial Scholarship Program which awards scholarships to Dupree seniors each…
CHARITIES
wirx.com

More Than $34,000 Raised For Foster Youth Scholarship Program

A recent dinner in Grand Rapids raised more than $34,000 for the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services tells us more:. Michigan’s foster care youth are eligible to receive college scholarships following a Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund Benefit Dinner in Grand Rapids organized by the Michigan Education Trust (MET) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
recordargusnews.com

RAISING FUNDS THE SAILOR WAY

NEW LEBANON – (Left) Lakeview freshman Evan Reiser takes an order for his grandparents, Ted and Michelle, and (right) Lakeview senior Gavin Grantham serves a table its food, during Monday’s spaghetti dinner fund-raiser at Grantham’s Landing. The fundraiser, which included a Chinese auction, was used to promote funds for the Lakeview boys’ basketball program.
CHARITIES
Garden City News

‘Cocktails for a Cause’ raises funds for Mollie’s Fund

On Friday evening, October 22, the Garden City Real Estate Professionals Foundation (“GCRE”) hosted its annual fundraising Gala, Cocktails for a Cause at the Garden City Country Club. With over 200 guests in attendance, a check in the amount of $140,000 was presented to Jack and Maggie Biggane, the founders of Mollies Fund, the foundation named in memory of their daughter Molly Biggane who passed away after battling skin cancer at the young age of 20. For over twenty years Mollies Fund has been at the forefront of melanoma awareness and making a difference in melanoma education partnering with esteemed healthcare providers and medical institutions to educate all ages on the importance of sun safety, provide free skin cancer screenings and connect patients to the latest treatment innovations and compassionate support.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Bangor Daily News

Maine Children’s Scholarship Fund awards scholarships throughout the state

The Maine Children’s Scholarship Fund has awarded scholarships totaling $134,427.50 to 184 Maine students in kindergarten through grade 12 for the 2021-22 academic year. Scholarship have been granted to students from 47 towns in 14 Maine counties, unfortunately there are 152 student who are still remain on our waiting list.
MAINE STATE
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Banquet to raise funds for pregnancy center

A banquet for New Beginning of Restoration and Hope Pregnancy Resource Center is set Saturday at First United Methodist Church, at 2 Alexander Lane. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the banquet will start at 6 p.m. Alfredo’s Mexican Restaurant is providing the meal. Tickets are $20. They can be bought in advance at the center, 1920 U.S. Highway 183 South, or at https://www…
CHARITIES
Morganton News Herald

Walk raises funds for hunger initiatives

NEWTON — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc. held its annual Hunger Walk on Oct. 17 to raise awareness and much needed funding for hunger initiatives carried out by the ministry and its fellow organization, The Corner Table. The walk began at the amphitheater in Newton and went to Pelican’s Snoballs, where many walkers stopped for a refreshing break before returning to the amphitheater. Nearly 150 walkers participated in the event, raising funds to be divided evenly between the two hunger fighting organizations.
NEWTON, NC
Greensburg Daily News

Contest raises money for UNICEF USA

RUSHVILLE – The Rushville Key Club at Rushville Consolidated High School recently hosted a school-wide pumpkin decorating contest to benefit Key Club International’s service partner UNICEF USA and their Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF campaign. Clubs and individuals were encouraged to purchase a pumpkin and carve or decorate it in any way...
RUSHVILLE, IN
Griffin Daily News

Jeep event raises money for civic club

Local Jeep groups have more than doubled their donation to the Kiwanis Club of Griffin in just two years through the participation growth in Jeep Day at the Kiwanis Spalding County Fair. The clubs recently presented a $3,720 check to the club, which will be used for scholarships and the...
GRIFFIN, GA
Times Daily

$100K donation establishes West Florence Scholarship Fund

MUSCLE SHOALS — The Northwest-Shoals Community College Foundation recently received a $100,000 private donation to begin a West Florence Scholarship Fund for residents in public and income-based housing from the area. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
FLORENCE, AL
punxsutawneyspirit.com

Bear Breakfast raising money for SS.C.D.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Even though bear season is still a couple of weeks away, the Knights of Columbus from Saints Cosmas and Damian in Punxsutawney is holding its annual Bear Breakfast Sunday in the Wienker Hall at SS.C.D. The breakfast begins at 8 a.m. and goes on until 1 p.m. The...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Jackson Hole Radio

Antler auction raises record funds

The second part of this year’s Boy Scout Elk Antler Auction was conducted over the weekend bringing the total sales for the year to a record-setting $305,369. However, Scout District Chairman Cliff Kirkpatrick says not all of the antlers sold this year were collected in 2021, and a good portion was matched pairs which commands a higher price.
JACKSON, WY
clcillinois.edu

CLC Foundation Golf Classic raises record total for scholarships and grants

The sold-out 2021 Golf Classic on Monday, Sept. 20, at Stonewall Orchard Golf Club achieved record-setting net profit with nearly $105,000 directly impacting College of Lake County (CLC) Foundation scholarships and grants. This was the first time in the event’s history it was “sold-out,” with 144 paid golfer registrants. “When...
GRAYSLAKE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy