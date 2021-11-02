ABWA raises money for scholarship fund

On Friday evening, October 22, the Garden City Real Estate Professionals Foundation (“GCRE”) hosted its annual fundraising Gala, Cocktails for a Cause at the Garden City Country Club. With over 200 guests in attendance, a check in the amount of $140,000 was presented to Jack and Maggie Biggane, the founders of Mollies Fund, the foundation named in memory of their daughter Molly Biggane who passed away after battling skin cancer at the young age of 20. For over twenty years Mollies Fund has been at the forefront of melanoma awareness and making a difference in melanoma education partnering with esteemed healthcare providers and medical institutions to educate all ages on the importance of sun safety, provide free skin cancer screenings and connect patients to the latest treatment innovations and compassionate support.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO