Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Prices, Charts, and Analysis. Ethereum (ETH) looking to regain prior support. Alt-coins hammered after a strong run of late. After opening the day broadly unchanged, the cryptocurrency market slumped across the board in the space of a few minutes with some alt-coins registering hefty double-digit losses. The market has been reasonably calm of late with Bitcoin and Ethereum stable while the alt-coin market has been outperforming with 10-20 percent gains. This move may just be the case of volatility and complacency colliding and the next few days will likely decide the short- to medium-term outlook for the market.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO