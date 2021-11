Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, and to prevent abuse on the platform, there are some features that you need to jump through additional hoops to get. One major feature that was locked behind a follower count was the ability to share links to your stories. Previously, you needed to either be verified or have a large number of followers to share links onto your Instagram story, which meant a lot of people couldn’t share links. Now that’s changing, as Instagram is finally letting anyone add a link to their story in the form of a sticker if they want to.

