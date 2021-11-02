CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

1,300-year-old murder victim found in China was not a grave robber

By Owen Jarus
 6 days ago
The remains of an ancient 25-year-old man who was discovered in China in a shaft leading to an ancient tomb was not trying to rob it — he was murdered, archaeologists have found. When the body was first discovered around 2010, above an ancient tomb that was built 700...

