Elon Musk plays the game differently. Famed for his ability to enter -- and master -- many different fields, he has cracked the code on how to sustainably work 120 hours per week, and the relentless pursuit of his vision that leaves the billionaire living in a $50,000 tiny home. His belief is that you don't need to singularly focus on one thing in order to master it. Musk's method to compound learning for compound knowledge is helpful if you want to become a master of everything.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO