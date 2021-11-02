Global vaccine trade surpasses $42 billion

Almost 230,000 bitcoin are held by corporate treasuries of publicly traded companies, after the recent rally, its total value has exceeded $15 billion. The list is topped by MicroStrategy (114,042) and Tesla (42,902), and also includes Square, Coinbase, and Galaxy Digital among others. MicroStrategy’s CEO Michael Saylor has become the most vocal advocate of converting corporate treasuries to bitcoin since his company first started adding the crypto asset to its reserves back in 2020. This was considered a highly controversial move at the time. However, the market has taken kindly to this transformation as the company stock that was hovering at around $150 at the time of the initial purchase has appreciated significantly, closing at $800 last Friday.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO