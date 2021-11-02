CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivian drives for more than $50 billion valuation in IPO

By Editorials
Crain's Detroit Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivian Automotive Inc., the electric truck maker backed by Amazon.com Inc., is seeking to raise as much as $8.4 billion in an initial public offering that could give it a market value of as much as $53 billion. Rivian said it plans to sell 135 million shares for $57-$62...

www.crainsdetroit.com

fordauthority.com

Ford Backed Rivian Seeks Higher IPO Valuation After Wooing Wall Street

Back in February, Ford Authority reported that Ford-backed EV automaker Rivian was aiming to go public as soon as September with a valuation of $50 billion. Then, in May, the company announced that it was eyeing a $70 billion dollar valuation for its initial public offering (IPO). That number jumped up to $80 billion in August but was scaled back to its original expected value of $50 billion earlier this month. Now, just a few days later, that number has jumped back up to $65 billion, according to Reuters.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 4.84% to $1,162.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $80.55 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

EV maker Rivian boosts IPO price range, aims for US$65b valuation

BENGALURU (Nov 6): Rivian Automotive, backed by Amazon.com Inc, on Friday significantly raised the expected offer price of its shares, with the electric vehicle manufacturer aiming for a valuation of as much as US$65 billion in its initial public offering. It had earlier this week aimed for a valuation of...
BUSINESS
shop-eat-surf.com

Allbirds IPO Pushes Retailer’s Valuation Above $4 Billion

This story is provided by SES sister publication, Retail TouchPoints. Learn more at retailtouchpoints.com. Despite failing to ever turn a profit in its six years of operation, Allbirds made a strong Wall Street debut on Nov. 3. Shares surged 90% over the retailer’s $15 initial price to close at $28.64, raising the company’s valuation to approximately $4.1 billion, according to CNBC. Allbirds’ IPO filing plans, released in October, projected a much lower potential valuation of $2.2 billion.
RETAIL
Law.com

Latham, Skadden Usher Rivian IPO to Expected $60B Valuation

Electric vehicle company Rivian is expected to offer its IPO as early as next week. Latham and Skadden are working with the Irvine, California-based company on its listing on the Nasdaq. The company is hoping for a a $60 billion valuation and to raise $8 billion during its initial public...
IRVINE, CA
NBC San Diego

Rivian Raises IPO Price Range and Could Now Be Worth Up to $65 Billion

Rivian plans to offer 135 million shares priced between $72 and $74, up from $57 to $62, it said in an updated securities filing on Friday. At the top end of that current range, and assuming underwriters exercise an option to purchase 20.25 million additional shares, Rivian would be worth more than $65 billion.
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Amazon-Backed EV Startup Rivian Seeks $54.6B Valuation in IPO

The $54.6 billion valuation at the debut will position Rivian amongst the crop of electric automakers that are already in the game. Amazon-backed American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company Rivian is set to go public through the Initial Public Offering (IPO) route and it is seeking a valuation of $54.6 billion. As contained in its updated prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Rivian said it is set to offer 135 million shares at a minimum price of $57 and a maximum offering price of $62.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Electric vehicle maker Rivian targets up to $53bn valuation in IPO

Rivian, the electric automotive company backed by Amazon, is targeting a valuation as high as $53bn when it makes its debut on the Nasdaq, potentially as soon as next week. At the top end of its range of $57-$62 a share, Rivian would begin trading at a value higher than the likes of carmakers Kia and Nissan, and would raise just less than $8.4bn from the offering.
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Rivian on record $ 8.3 billion IPO. Amazon orders 100,000 vans

Rivian Automotive Inc., the Amazon-owned electric truck, van and SUV manufacturer, expects to raise up to $ 8.37 billion at the next IPO. A listing that would eclipse that of China’s XPeng in June as the largest ever for an electric vehicle manufacturer. XPeng, in fact, raised about $ 2 billion) including so-called greenshoe shares in its Hong Kong listing.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Rivian stock IPO valuation could rival Honda in U.S.

Rivian Automotive, which is backed by Amazon, is targeting a valuation of more than $53 billion for its U.S. debut, which could make the electric vehicle manufacturer as valuable as rival Honda Motor. The Wall Street Journal was reporting a valuation of just over $60 billion. Since last year, companies...
BUSINESS
Orange County Business Journal

Rivian Prices Shares Ahead of IPO

Amazon-backed electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. said Monday it expects its shares to be priced between $57 and $62 as it moves closer to its initial public offering. Based on the high end of that range, the vehicle maker’s proposed to raise as much as $9.6 billion in its...
IRVINE, CA

