Vikings Lose Huge Piece of Their Defense for Rest of Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings safety Harrison Smith will miss Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Vikings made the announcement about 90 minutes before the game’s scheduled noon start. The #Vikings have placed S Harrison Smith on Reserve/COVID-19 and activated S Myles Dorn from the practice squad via COVID-19 replacement. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 7, 2021 The team activated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad. The secondary is already missing cornerback Patrick Peterson, who is on injured reserve. Smith is the longest-tenured Viking. He’s anchored the back end of the defense since being drafted in 2012. The team signed him to an extension this offseason. Earlier in the week, the Vikings placed starting center Garrett Bradbury and backup guard Dakota Dozier on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Vikings are 3-4 this season. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber Spotted At Minneapolis’ Lotus Restaurant Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO