The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO