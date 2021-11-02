CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Los Naranjos gears up to host LET season finale

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Naranjos Golf Club in Spain is preparing to host the one of the most prestigious events in the club’s history as final plans are put in place for this month’s Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España – the climax to this season’s Race to Costa del Sol on the...

Callaway invests in indoor golf business Five Iron Golf

Callaway Golf has completed a $30 million minority investment in Five Iron Golf, a privately-owned US-based indoor golf business, which hires out bays for simulator play, and for booking golf lessons, custom fittings and social events. Five Iron Golf was co-founded in 2017 by Jared Solomon, Nora Dunnan, Mike Doyle,...
GOLF
Wolff stretches PGA Mayakoba lead as Scheffler charges

American Matthew Wolff fired a three-under par 68 and stretched his lead to three strokes after Friday's second round of the US PGA Mayakoba Championship in Mexico. Wolff answered with a birdie at the par-4 seventh and birdied the par-3 10th and par-5 13th to stretch his lead to five shots.
GOLF
Scottish Open returns to Renaissance Club with new title sponsor

The Scottish Open, a Rolex Series event which is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the PGA Tour, is to return to the Renaissance Club in East Lothian for the fourth consecutive year from July 7-10, 2022. The tournament has a new title sponsor, South Korean car brand Genesis, while...
GOLF
Sentosa Golf Club Strikes Twice

Sentosa Golf Club has wrapped up another successful awards season, after capturing the title of ‘World’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility’ for the second consecutive year at the 2021 World Golf Awards in Dubai. This latest accolade comes shortly after the Club received recognition as ‘Sustainability Champion of the Year’ at...
GOLF
Welsh lessons in Golf for All at EIGCA’s 2021 Annual Conference

‘Golf for All’ is a powerful sentiment and one which EIGCA strives to be a reality. With this as a theme for the 2021 Annual Conference (Cardiff, Wales), delegates from 14 countries were treated to a range of speakers on the role which golf course design has in achieving equality and inclusion.
GOLF
GBN Interview: Luis Correia da Silva, CEO at the host of this week’s Portugal Masters

The Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course will host the Portugal Masters for the 15th consecutive year this week since its inaugural staging in 2007. Ahead of the event, Golf Business News spoke to Dom Pedro Golf Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Luis Correia da Silva, about how important the European Tour event is to the resort and what players can expect from the course in 2021.
GOLF
French Open to return to Le Golf National in 2022

The French Open is to return to Le Golf National in Paris in 2022 after an absence of two years. Continental Europe’s oldest national open, first played in 1906, will be restored to the European Tour’s schedule after being cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. It...
GOLF
Troon Abu Dhabi Pro-Am returns in 2022

The Troon Abu Dhabi Pro-Am is to return in 2022, with professionals and their teams from across the globe set to come together to play at three of the Middle East’s top venues, Yas Links, Saadiyat Beach and Abu Dhabi Golf Club, from 31 January – 3 February. The Pro-Am,...
GOLF
The Machrie launches intern programme

The Machrie, one of Scotland’s leading golf resorts, is launching of a Golf Internship Programme which aims to provide a ‘hands-on insight into the golf and leisure industry and a unique learning experience for young talent considering this career path’. Open to two people, the three to 6-month paid internships...
GOLF
SALTEX Success

It was good to witness the impressive attendance for this week’s SALTEX event at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre and to hear the very positive feedback from the exhibitors, many of whom admitted to me that they were pleasantly surprised at the amount of business that they had achieved. It was a very positive environment and great encouragement for the coming season of conferences and exhibitions.
GOLF
Emma Raducanu arrives in Linz for final tournament of breakthrough season

Emma Raducanu arrived in Austria on Saturday for her final tournament of the season.The US Open champion is the top seed and star attraction at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz and she flew into the city with her mother Renee and agent Chris Helliar.Raducanu is expected to play her first match on Monday, having received a bye in the first round, and she will face the winner of a clash between two qualifiers.The 18-year-old claimed her first WTA Tour wins at the Transylvania Open last week and will hope to finish a remarkable year on a high, with the...
TENNIS
Sotogrande launches luxury stay-and-play package

Sotogrande has launched an all-new ‘Stay & Play’ package that will allow guests to experience the world-class triumvirate of Real Club Valderrama, La Reserva Club and Real Club Sotogrande – while enjoying a luxurious stay at the brand-new five-star SO/ Sotogrande hotel. The new four-night package has been crafted to...
GOLF
Saudi to stage first national golf week

Saudi Arabia is to host its first National Golf Week next year, with seven days of golf-driven events to take place throughout the Kingdom for all generations and playing abilities, as part of Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation programme. The feature week – January 30 to February 6 – will also...
GOLF
Perry Ellis International launches Farah Golf into the UK & Ireland following partnership with Worldwide Golf Brands

Perry Ellis International has announced the expansion of premium heritage brand Farah into the golf arena with a license agreement with Worldwide Golf Brands. Farah has been crafting modern menswear for a century, from 1920 to 2020. Today, the golden F continues to be a badge of honour amongst creative professionals and opinion leaders. In a market where brands with heritage often look backwards, Farah looks to what is happening today in order to stay relevant. Proud of an intrinsically British identity which comes from a rich association with the youth culture and style tribes of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s Farah has a long history but never relies on it. Instead, the brand’s unique story is used to maintain credibility and relevance in today’s world. Farah reinvents men’s casual wear classics to create original new styles which resonate with men around the globe.
GOLF
Sun Mountain unveils 2022 bag range

Sun Mountain’s golf bag collection for 2022 is headlined by the versatile H2NO SPORT FAST hybrid bag, which combines the flexibility of a stand bag with the sturdiness of a cart bag while also featuring a new recessed leg design. Recessing both legs into the bag’s body is an industry-first...
SPORTS
Nominations open for England Golf Awards 2022

Two new categories have been included in the England Golf Awards 2022 to help reflect positive changes in the club and amateur game. In addition to long-standing and popular categories such as Club of the Year, County of the Year and Volunteer of the Year, the public may now put forward candidates for a Women and Girls Trailblazer award and the title of Diversity and Inclusion Champion.
GOLF
TGI Golf welcomes six brands from Wordwide Golf Brands as Partner Suppliers

Worldwide Golf Brands has agreed a deal for Farah Golf, MacGregor, Stuburt and ZOOM, to join Oscar Jacobson and BIG MAX as TGI Golf partner suppliers. The agreement paves the way for all six of WWGB’s core brands for 2022 to be represented across TGI Golf’s network of over 500 retail outlets in UK & Ireland. The deal will significantly broaden the reach of the six brands and offer TGI Partners a huge range of retail categories and price points, all under one roof at WWGB’s brand new 125,000 sq ft distribution centre in Manchester.
ECONOMY
LIV Golf Investments unveils two more executive appointments

LIV Golf Investments, a company set up and funded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund to support a new series of tournaments on the Asian Tour, and a potential new global tour, has appointed two additional executives to work alongside chief executive Greg Norman. According to a report in GolfWeek,...
GOLF

