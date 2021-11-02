Los Naranjos gears up to host LET season finale

Perry Ellis International has announced the expansion of premium heritage brand Farah into the golf arena with a license agreement with Worldwide Golf Brands. Farah has been crafting modern menswear for a century, from 1920 to 2020. Today, the golden F continues to be a badge of honour amongst creative professionals and opinion leaders. In a market where brands with heritage often look backwards, Farah looks to what is happening today in order to stay relevant. Proud of an intrinsically British identity which comes from a rich association with the youth culture and style tribes of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s Farah has a long history but never relies on it. Instead, the brand’s unique story is used to maintain credibility and relevance in today’s world. Farah reinvents men’s casual wear classics to create original new styles which resonate with men around the globe.

