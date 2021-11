Despite being released a year and a half ago, Resident Evil 3 Remake has been getting plenty of consistent updates on Steam over the past few months. While the title received plenty of positive feedback upon initial release, fans lamented the number of actual scares in the extremely short game. Now, rumors are beginning to swirl that these updates may possibly be a new version of the game. A recent Reddit post highlights the dates of each of these new updates, though players can’t find any new content or changes within the game itself. Could this be the rumored Nemesis Edition coming to fruition?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO