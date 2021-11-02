Singer-Songwriter Shyli Madhala Releases the Visual For Her Debut Single "Pink For My Money"

Passionate Indonesian indie-pop singer-songwriter GANGGA released an invoking music video for his track “FOREVER,” the second visual release in a series of 4 music videos to accompany a drip-feed of singles featured on his acclaimed new album “It’s Never Easy”. Following the release of the mellow track “This Love Will Never End,” this all-new video release for “Forever” arrives as a sentimental, confessional thought piece, delving into the personal genres of love, loss and healing. All of this emotion spread out over subtle, mellow melodies with GANGGA’s unique, emotive vocals taking center stage. He explains “As you can see in the beginning of the music video, when the boy faces “hardship” that is reflected by crawling on the ground, the girl acts like she “helps” him by giving him a drink, but turns out to be blood. Related to the previous music video (This Love Will Never End), this music video showcases how their relationship is so toxic yet none of them are willing to let go.”.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO