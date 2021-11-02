CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yahoo To Pull Out Of China Amid 'Challenging' Environment

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYahoo Inc. says it is pulling out of China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.” The company said Tuesday in a...

Tidewater News

Chinese Defector Reveals COVID Origin

Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
SCIENCE
KTLA

Here’s how U.S. international travel rules are changing Monday

More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow […]
U.S. POLITICS
Xi Jinping Set To Unveil New Doctrine That Could Allow Him To Rule China For Life

Only two persons in the history of the Communist Party have ever published a "historical resolution." China is waiting to learn if President Xi Jinping will be the country's third ruler. When the governing party huddles this week in the final big gathering before a twice-decade congress next year, when...
CHINA
Reuters

Take Five: Party time in Beijing

The highest-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party will gather in the coming days and are set to green-light another term for President Xi Jinping. U.S. inflation numbers may test the Federal Reserve's view of price pressures as transitory, while trade data and more Q3 company earnings will show whether supply-chain glitches are waning.
POLITICS
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS
US Lifts Most COVID-Linked Bans On Travelers From Abroad

The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on non-essential travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic. Starting Monday,...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

China ruling party plenary to further cement Xi's grip on power

Chinese President Xi Jinping, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, heads a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures next week that will set the tone for his bid for long-term rule. From Monday to Thursday, some 400 members of the Communist Party's all-powerful Central Committee gather in Beijing behind closed doors. The only such meeting this year paves the way to its 20th party congress next autumn -- at which Xi is widely expected to be handed a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. At next week's plenary, top figures will debate a key resolution celebrating the party's main achievements in its 100 years of existence, according to state news agency Xinhua.
CHINA
Washington Post

China’s Xi Jinping, preparing for a third term, shuts the door on the past

As world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, attempted to hash out an agreement to confront the global climate crisis in recent days, Chinese President Xi Jinping was not among them. Instead, his attention was on priorities closer to home, where he intends to make history of a different kind at a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s top leaders in Beijing in the coming days.
INDIA
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY

