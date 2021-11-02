Three women arrested for thefts from two N. Carolina stores

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three women were arrested after thefts from two North Carolina stores in which more than $1,600 in merchandise was taken, police said.

Asheville police said in a news release on Monday that officers were notified of the theft at a Walmart late Sunday in which suspects left the store with the merchandise and fled in a vehicle.

Police located the car and arrested the three women and charged them each with felony larceny. Officers recovered $1,629.19 worth of stolen merchandise inside the vehicle from Walmart as well as additional merchandise from Target that still had security tags attached, the news release said.

One of the three women was also charged with carrying a concealed gun, while another woman was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and financial card theft, police said.