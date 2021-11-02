CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Investigators seek help after three fires set in Maryland

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Fire investigators in Maryland are asking the public for help figuring out who set three fires over the weekend at a mobile home park on the Eastern Shore.

A news release from the Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fires were set on Saturday and Sunday in the Wilson Landing Mobile Home Park south of Princess Anne.

The fire on Saturday involved a vacant mobile home and caused damages estimated at $10,000, the news release said. On Sunday, another fire occurred at a vacant mobile home which caused an equal amount of damage, the agency said. The latest fire occurred late Sunday night and involved a car.

All three fires occurred less than a half-mile apart, the fire marshal office said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: Student stabbed in Maryland high school parking lot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A student was stabbed in the parking lot of a Maryland high school on Monday morning and the school is sheltering in place, authorities said. Officers were called to Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring around 10 a.m. for a student who had been stabbed, Montgomery County police said in a news release. One student was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening and police said a suspect is not in custody. Both are juveniles and students at the school, police said.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princess Anne, MD
State
Maryland State
Princess Anne, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Alabama couple found shot to death, bodies dumped in shed

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were dumped on someone else’s property over the weekend. AL.com reports the victims were discovered in a shed in the west Alabama town of Sawyerville, according to Hale County District Attorney Michael Jackson. The district attorney identified the victims as Devyn Sterling and Shalondria Grey-Chavers. Both were 24.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
The Associated Press

One killed in house fire a mile south of downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of a house fire that left a person dead over the weekend about a mile (1.6 kilometers) south of downtown Reno. Fire crews responded shortly after noon Saturday when a neighbor reported smoke coming from the single-family home in...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

642K+
Followers
343K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy