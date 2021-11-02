‘Law & Order’ Revival: ‘Burn Notice’ Alum Jeffrey Donovan Is Cast As Lead

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, much of the world wasn’t sure how best to approach the necessary changes in order to stay safe and healthy. For months, the country was on hold due to the pandemic, unsure of when things would start returning to normal. This includes, of course, the filming of any new episodes for pretty much any television series. But, notes one former star of the hit NBC drama, Law & Order: SVU, the transition, while not easy, was done very well on set.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO