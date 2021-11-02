CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Law & Order’ Revival: ‘Burn Notice’ Alum Jeffrey Donovan Is Cast As Lead

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Brenham Banner-Press
 6 days ago

The Law & Order revival has found its new lead as Fargo actor Jeffrey Donovan has joined the cast, as first reported by Variety. Donovan is set to play an NYPD detective on the upcoming series, which is returning to NBC for its 21st season after originally ending its run in...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Meet 'Grey's Anatomy' Newcomer, E.R. Fightmaster

When Grey's Anatomy cast E.R. Fightmaster to play non-binary doctor Kai Bartley, the move made history. Now, fans are curious about the doctor, who may or may not be a new love interest for Amelia, and the actor who plays them. Article continues below advertisement. E.R. made a big impact...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Law and Order - Jeffrey Donovan to Star in Revival

Former Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan has been tapped as a lead in NBC’s upcoming Law & Order revival. He will play a new character, an NYPD detective, on Season 21 of Dick Wolf’s venerable crime drama. Along with a couple of high-profile new cast additions, led by Donovan, the new season is expected to feature several Law & Order alums, with Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson believed to be in talks to return.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Law And Order Revival's Big Casting News Is Good For The Franchise

The Law & Order series that started it all is on the way back to television, where it will join Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC. The original run of the iconic series ended after twenty seasons back in 2010, but the success of Dick Wolf shows across three nights and two networks indicates that the revival with some original series stars on board will be a hit. That said, the newest casting of somebody who is not a familiar Law & Order face is good news for the franchise. Welcome Burn Notice veteran Jeffrey Donovan to the universe!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Sam Waterston
Person
Jeffrey Donovan
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Rachael Ray
Deadline

Freeform Orders Kristin Newman Comedy Pilot ‘What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding’; Chelsea Frei Leads Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform has given a formal pilot order to What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding, a one-hour comedy based on Kristin Newman‘s (Only Murders in the Building) memoir, with Chelsea Frei (Dollface) set as the lead. Catherine Cohen (What We Do in the Shadows), Alice Hunter (Another Period) and Kosha Patel (Girlboss) also star in the pilot, written by Newman and to be directed by Becca Gleason (Summer ’03). Newman executive produces with Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant) and Blair Breard (Scenes from a Marriage). Freeform is the studio. What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding follows Kacey (Frei),...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: ‘Suits’ Alum Sarah Rafferty and Newcomer Lily Harris Join Cast

Chicago Med is expanding its cast as Suits star Sarah Rafferty and newcomer Lily Harris join the NBC medical drama. Rafferty made her debut last week, portraying Dr. Pamela Blake, a renowned transplant surgeon whose daughter had been involved in a horrific car accident. In the October 20 episode, Dr. Blake clashed with Dr. Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) regarding her daughter’s care. Initially assumed to be a one-off appearance, Rafferty will now have a recurring role in the series.
CHICAGO, IL
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Movie Date, The New York Times Janet Jackson Special, Jeffrey Donovan Joins ‘Law & Order’ Revival, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy to Host Series, and More!

Disney+ released the full trailer for the much anticipated new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett. The series which was spun off of Disney+’s The Mandalorian explores legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The series starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen will premiere December 29.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burn Notice#Nbc#The Law Order#Nypd#Usa Network#Fx#Sicario#Wolf Entertainment#Universal Television#Universal Studio Group#Svu#Tba
TheDailyBeast

First Casting Announcement for ‘Law & Order’ Revival Is in

A month after the original Law & Order was revived, the first casting decision has been announced—and it's not a series regular. Jeffrey Donovan, best known for Burn Notice, will play an NYPD detective on the series, which functions as the 21st season of the show that launched the NBC franchise. The Hollywood Reporter says some L&O alums are expected to return for the new production, but it’s not clear who is coming back.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

'3-Body Problem' Netflix Series Adds 12 to Cast, Including Benedict Wong and Two 'Game of Thrones' Alums

“The 3-Body Problem” series at Netflix has officially added a dozen cast members, Variety has learned. The cast now includes: Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen,” “When They See Us,” “Fences”), John Bradley (“Game of Thrones,” “Moonfall,” “Marry Me”), Tsai Chin (“Lucky Grandma,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Liam Cunningham (“The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “Game of Thrones,” “Hunger”), Eiza González (“Baby Driver,” “I Care A Lot,” “Ambulance”), Jess Hong (“Inked,” “The Brokenwood Mysteries”), Marlo Kelly (“Dare Me”), Alex Sharp (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”), Sea Shimooka (“Pink Skies Ahead,” “Arrow,” “Berlin”), Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani (“The Mauritanian,” “Inventing Anna,” “Succession”), and Benedict Wong (“Doctor Strange,” “Nine Days,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”).
TV SERIES
outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Gave Inside Scoop on How Cast Navigated Filming During Pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, much of the world wasn’t sure how best to approach the necessary changes in order to stay safe and healthy. For months, the country was on hold due to the pandemic, unsure of when things would start returning to normal. This includes, of course, the filming of any new episodes for pretty much any television series. But, notes one former star of the hit NBC drama, Law & Order: SVU, the transition, while not easy, was done very well on set.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Distractify

Which ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Cast Member Earns the Highest Salary?

While Peter's salary per episode is unknown, his overall net worth stands at $9 million, according to Idol Net Worth. Earning a huge chunk of change per episode was the norm for Christopher Meloni, who once walked away with $10 million for each season of SVU ($395,000 per episode, according to Outsider). Christopher left SVU in 2012, but he's been coming back around in Season 23 and now heads his own series as Elliot Stabler: Law & Order: Organized Crime.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Casts 'Glee' Alum Opposite Lindsay Lohan in New Holiday Rom-Com

Chord Overstreet has been cast opposite Lindsay Lohan in Netflix's upcoming untitled holiday romantic comedy, which is set to premiere sometime in 2022. Netflix confirmed the casting news on Twitter Thursday, also announcing that Lohan and the Glee alum will be joined by George Young (Malignant), Jack Wagner (Melrose Place) and Olivia Perez (In the Heights) in the film.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Midnight Run’ Sequel Starring Regina Hall in the Works, Robert De Niro to Produce

Universal Pictures is making a sequel to “Midnight Run,” the 1988 action comedy starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin. Regina Hall, the actor best known for “Girls Trip” and “Scary Movie,” is starring in the follow-up. It’s unclear if De Niro is reprising his role as bounty hunter Jack Walsh in the buddy action film, but he will be involved in the new version as a producer. Aeysha Carr (“Woke,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is writing the screenplay, though plot details and additional cast members have been kept under wraps. The original “Midnight Run” sees De Niro play a bounty hunter who pursues a...
MOVIES
Brenham Banner-Press

Lucy Hale Says AMC+’s ‘Ragdoll’ Shares Some DNA With ‘Killing Eve’

In a London flat, detectives examine a grisly crime scene: body parts from six people stitched together to form a “ragdoll.”. The youngest sleuth, U.S. transplant Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale), warily observes her jaded Brit superiors, Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira). Rose has a personal connection to the case, and Edmunds, hints Hale, “knows there’s more [there].”
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Method Man, Mike Epps, Da’Vine Joy Randolph Join YA Rap Drama ‘On the Come Up’ (Exclusive)

Method Man, Mike Epps and Da’Vine Joy Randolph have joined the cast of On the Come Up, Paramount Players’ adaptation of the best-seller by Angie Thomas. The movie is now in production with Jamila C. Gray starring. Sanaa Lathan is directing and co-starring. The coming-of-age movie centers on 16-year-old Bri, who wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. But it’s hard for her to even win her first rap battle when she’s labeled a hoodlum at school, when one of her songs becomes an internet sensation by causing a controversy, and when her mom loses her job and...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy