Student saves life of choking classmate in Livonia high school cafeteria

LIVONIA (WWJ) A Livonia high school cafeteria serves as the backdrop of a life-saving moment.

As a Stevenson High School student began choking on a piece of chicken, fellow classmate Matthew Gazzaratto came to the rescue.

He calls it "being at the right place, at the right time."

After failing at dislodging the piece of food from her throat by hitting her on the back, he decided to yell out for help -- the lunch room went silent.

Gazzaratto then had to take it upon himself to administer the life-saving Heimlich maneuver, which he said he learned in a lifeguard class back in tenth grade.

“I’ve always had that kind of weird scenario in my head that maybe some time in the future I’ll need to use it -- did not think that day was going to be today,” said Gazzaratto.