PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flight cancellations continue to skyrocket at American Airline after they canceled more than 900 flights Sunday. Those cancellations bring American’s three-day total to more than 1,800 canceled flights. “I didn’t even realize it was Halloween but it’s definitely spooky here,” one man said. On Halloween weekend, people at Philadelphia International Airport say the only emotion they’re feeling is frustration. “I’m tired,” Georgina Campbell said. “I just left work this morning, went home, took a shower and this is what I face.” And the scariest thing is not knowing when they’ll make it home. “This morning our flight from Philly to Fort Lauderdale...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO