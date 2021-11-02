Audubon a win away from returning to the dome

(Audubon) Coming up on KSOM Thursday night we’ll have Audubon at WACO in an 8-Player state quarterfinal.

Audubon advanced by not only winning, but winning comfortably at #1 Montezuma by a score of 63-14. Wheeler coach Sean Birks says they had a lot of respect for the Braves, but entered that game with a lot of confidence. “Worst case scenario we thought it might get into a shootout if we didn’t slow them down. The fact our defense came to play and won the turnover battle and kept them under 50% completions, it really boils down to our defense, especially our defensive line played really, really well. Offensively we ran the ball successfully. Gavin Smith had over 300 yards on the ground. We were explosive in the run game and we kept them from being explosive. It really was the perfect storm for us last week.”

Next up is an undefeated WACO team ranked 5th by Radio Iowa. The Warriors have forced 33 turnovers this season, but coach Birks isn’t too concerned about that if his team can execute the way they are capable of. “That really is dictated by us. If we get ourselves in 2nd and long or 3rd and long it doesn’t matter who we play. We have to stay ahead of the sticks because they are really good at mixing up coverages. They will go from man to zone and they’ll really drive on balls. They make you think the out route is there and then the next play they’ll change their coverage and you throw it right to a flat defender. They are really well coached and do a nice job on defense. There is no accident why they have turnovers. We definitely have to take care of the ball this week.”

WACO’s 2nd round playoff win was a 50-8 decision at Martensdale-St. Mary’s. Simeon Reichenbach lead the way with 112 rushing yards and two scores. For the season he has 1,255 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground. “There’s no doubt the Reichenbach kid at tailback is the real deal. He’s 6’0 185 pounds, just a tall, strong kid. He’s what you want a high school running back to look like. He can beat you on the edge, but he’s really comfortable just putting his foot in the ground and running down hill and running though people, just a really physical runner.”

Audubon goes into this matchup with a five game win streak. The winner advances to the 8-Player state semifinals to be played on Wednesday, November 10th in Cedar Falls.