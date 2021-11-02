CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No ManningCast for Steelers vs. Bears Monday Night Matchup

By Noah Strackbein
 6 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers fans won't get to watch ESPN's ManningCast in Week 9 when the Chicago Bears head to Heinz Field on Monday night.

The Peyton and Eli Manning telecast of Monday Night Football has quickly turned into must-watch television, but even if you're television booth is on your couch, you need a break sometimes.

The brothers announced at the end of Week 8's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants that they will take their "bye week" in Week 9 and return in Week 10 for Las Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers.

The ManningCast is featured on ESPN2 while the normal broadcast team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters continues to be shown on ESPN. Only the Mannings will have the Steelers-Bears game off.

