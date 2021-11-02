JuJu Smith-Schuster Gives Random Kid PS5

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to provide smiles off the field, this time for a little boy he met at the post office.

Smith-Schuster posted the story on his Instagram, saying he met a little boy and his grandson who were excited to meet the receiver. When the boy told him his grandfather was working to buy him a Play Station 5, Smith-Schuster told them he has one for them.

Smith-Schuster had the two follow him to his house where he gifted the boy a new PS5 and a few videos games he just purchased.

The good dead comes as no surprise when it's Smith-Schuster. The Steelers receiver has done plenty to help those within the Pittsburgh community since being drafted and we're sure there's plenty more stories like this one that haven't been made public.

