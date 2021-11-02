Mike Pereira: The horse collar flag on Jameis Winston's injury was the right call I Last Call

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints (5-2) got the dramatic win over the 6-2 Bucs with P.J. Williams’s pick 6 over Tom Brady to take a 36-27 lead late in the fourth quarter on Halloween, but celebrations are coming back down to earth with some saying that quarterback Jameis Winston’s injury that knocked him out of the first half may keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO