Mike Pereira: The horse collar flag on Jameis Winston's injury was the right call I Last Call

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees was asked Sunday night during NBC's broadcast of the Vikings-Cowboys game if he was willing to consider a mid-season return to the Saints after quarterback Jameis Winston went down with an injury. Brees seemed to laugh off the suggestion when Mike Tirico posed the...
The New Orleans Saints notched a major upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but likely lost Jameis Winston in the process. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay, 36-27, on Sunday afternoon. The Saints were led by third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian, who played in place of Winston (knee injury) and Taysom Hill (concussion).
Jameis Winston’s bounce-back season ended abruptly last Sunday due to a knee injury. The following day, it was announced that he suffered a torn ACL. An ACL injury usually takes six-to-eight months to heal, which means Winston’s season is over. As a result, the Saints have just placed their top quarterback on injured reserve.
After being carted off the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston shook off his knee injury real quick. Sunday night initially didn’t go so well for the 27-year old signal-caller as his evening ended earlier than expected after a scary leg injury ruled him out in the opening quarter.
The New Orleans Saints reportedly considered bringing Teddy Bridgewater back. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Saints were among the teams that reached out to the Denver Broncos about a potential trade involving Bridgewater prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. However, Denver did not consider trading its starting quarterback, especially since it is still in playoff contention in the AFC.
The NFL world is hoping for the best for Jameis Winston, who had to leave Sunday afternoon’s Saints vs. Bucs game with a bad-looking injury. New Orleans’ starting quarterback, who began his NFL career in Tampa Bay, suffered an apparent leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s game. Winston’s...
Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning NFL on the NFL Network that Winston is believed to have a torn ACL and MCL damage in his left knee after an illegal tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Winston had been playing well this season in leading the Saints to...
NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was carted back to the locker room with a knee injury during the second quarter of Sunday's 36-27 win against his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was officially ruled out after halftime. Winston was injured during a horse-collar tackle...
The New Orleans Saints may have escaped with a win over the defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it came with an unfortunate price. Star quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a scary knee injury early into the game, forcing him out for most of the Saints’ big win. The injury looked bad when it happened, and as the results of tests show, it truly is bad for Winston.
Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a revenge game for Jameis Winston, as he faced off against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall. Unfortunately, Winston’s day might be ending far earlier than he imagined. The New Orleans Saints quarterback had to be helped off the...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints (5-2) got the dramatic win over the 6-2 Bucs with P.J. Williams’s pick 6 over Tom Brady to take a 36-27 lead late in the fourth quarter on Halloween, but celebrations are coming back down to earth with some saying that quarterback Jameis Winston’s injury that knocked him out of the first half may keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Jameis Winston was helped off of the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter of the Saints' Week 8 home game against the Buccaneers. Winston was ruled out for the remainder of the game after initially being questionable to return. Winston left the game after he was...
According to Jane Slater of the NFL Network, the New Orleans Saints fear that Jameis Winston’s knee injury is significant. Slater is quoted as saying, “I’m told it’s his ACL.” This is never a good sign for any player. It is likely that the Saints send Winston for more tests but the team medical staff have seen and can diagnose these injuries pretty well, unfortunately.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. “ate a W” after a called-back interception, moments after Jameis Winston injured his knee. The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game was paused in the second quarter after quarterback Jameis Winston was down on the field after suffering a left knee injury and was eventually carted off the game. Winston was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
Jameis Winston waited a season for his opportunity work as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback. Now that’s over seven games into the 2021 campaign. The former Hueytown High School football and baseball star left New Orleans’ 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the second quarter and did not return.
According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, The New Orleans Saints are not interested in Cam Newton. This may sound a little strange, but the Saints held their own against the Buccaneers this week. Jameis WInston went down with a bad knee injury that will keep him out the...
With fog swirling all around him, quarterback Jameis Winston stood on his right leg in the middle of the New Orleans Saints’ locker room and swirled his crutches around like oversized color guard batons. Winston celebrated the Saints’ 36-27 upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his old club, like...
Comments / 0