Mike Pereira: The horse collar flag on Jameis Winston's injury was the right call I Last Call

 7 days ago

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
Sean Payton Uses 1-Word To Describe Jameis Winston’s Injury

The New Orleans Saints notched a major upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but likely lost Jameis Winston in the process. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay, 36-27, on Sunday afternoon. The Saints were led by third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian, who played in place of Winston (knee injury) and Taysom Hill (concussion).
Saints Announce Official Decision On QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston’s bounce-back season ended abruptly last Sunday due to a knee injury. The following day, it was announced that he suffered a torn ACL. An ACL injury usually takes six-to-eight months to heal, which means Winston’s season is over. As a result, the Saints have just placed their top quarterback on injured reserve.
Teddy Bridgewater Trade Rumors: Saints Eyed Broncos QB After Jameis Winston's Injury

The New Orleans Saints reportedly considered bringing Teddy Bridgewater back. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Saints were among the teams that reached out to the Denver Broncos about a potential trade involving Bridgewater prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. However, Denver did not consider trading its starting quarterback, especially since it is still in playoff contention in the AFC.
NFL World Reacts To The Jameis Winston Injury News

The NFL world is hoping for the best for Jameis Winston, who had to leave Sunday afternoon’s Saints vs. Bucs game with a bad-looking injury. New Orleans’ starting quarterback, who began his NFL career in Tampa Bay, suffered an apparent leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s game. Winston’s...
Saints Lose Jameis Winston to Knee Injury

Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning NFL on the NFL Network that Winston is believed to have a torn ACL and MCL damage in his left knee after an illegal tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Winston had been playing well this season in leading the Saints to...
Severity of Saints QB Jameis Winston’s potential double injury, revealed

The New Orleans Saints may have escaped with a win over the defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it came with an unfortunate price. Star quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a scary knee injury early into the game, forcing him out for most of the Saints’ big win. The injury looked bad when it happened, and as the results of tests show, it truly is bad for Winston.
Breaking: Jameis Winston Leaves Game With Tough Injury

Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a revenge game for Jameis Winston, as he faced off against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall. Unfortunately, Winston’s day might be ending far earlier than he imagined. The New Orleans Saints quarterback had to be helped off the...
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s injury is ‘significant’; may be out for the season, analyst says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints (5-2) got the dramatic win over the 6-2 Bucs with P.J. Williams’s pick 6 over Tom Brady to take a 36-27 lead late in the fourth quarter on Halloween, but celebrations are coming back down to earth with some saying that quarterback Jameis Winston’s injury that knocked him out of the first half may keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Quarterback Jameis Winston feared ACL and MCL Injury

According to Jane Slater of the NFL Network, the New Orleans Saints fear that Jameis Winston’s knee injury is significant. Slater is quoted as saying, “I’m told it’s his ACL.” This is never a good sign for any player. It is likely that the Saints send Winston for more tests but the team medical staff have seen and can diagnose these injuries pretty well, unfortunately.
Antoine Winfield Jr. mocked Jameis Winston after his knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. “ate a W” after a called-back interception, moments after Jameis Winston injured his knee. The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game was paused in the second quarter after quarterback Jameis Winston was down on the field after suffering a left knee injury and was eventually carted off the game. Winston was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
