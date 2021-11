Do Not Disturb is one of those features that everyone should be using on their phone, and we’re going to explain all the options on the Pixel 6. It’s such a great feature, and now that Google has added a bunch of other options to the settings section, it makes it more useful for other things other than just while you’re asleep. But also while you’re in a meeting, or even gaming. I use it quite a bit actually. I use it for meetings, while I’m sleeping and even when I’m playing games. It’s just such a great feature and so great at limiting those interruptions. Not to mention the fact that you can schedule it too.

