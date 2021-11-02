CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

For Oklahoma, 'Championship November' Has Finally Arrived

By John E. Hoover
 6 days ago
Delarrin Turner-Yell, Pat Fields, Justin Broiles BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Saturday’s game against Texas Tech wasn’t yet over. While still in October, Oklahoma’s attention turned to November.

“There was like 30 seconds left on the clock,” said senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas, “and the game was over and Nik Bonitto said, ’It’s time for Championship November.’ Coach (Bennie) Wylie was like, ‘I’m already in Championship November.’ ”

On Monday, the calendar turned to what Lincoln Riley calls “our favorite month,” and although the Sooners don’t have a game this week, they understand that a November finishing schedule of No. 14 Baylor, preseason No. 7 Iowa State and No. 11 Oklahoma State will either produce a memorable championship — or a heart-ripping disappointment.

The Sooners are 14-0 in November under Riley, and although the aggregate score during that time was 47-31 (that includes two blowouts against Kansas, and some other comfortable games against TCU, OSU and WVU), they’ve hardly been dominant. Quite the opposite, really. Both the 2018 season and the 2019 produced three dramatic wins in November.

Winning in November has its challenges.

“The older guys that have been here and the coaches know. It’s just a different aura around here,” Thomas said. “Different environment, different atmosphere. For us as a team, we have to play our best ball because it’s what we do here. It’s not just something we say. It’s a culture.”

And those coaches and older players have passed it on to this year’s myriad newcomers.

“Yes, of course, my teammates have told me a lot about Championship November and how we compete,” said defensive back Key Lawrence, a first-year transfer from Tennessee. “Actually, this week, we cranked it up a lot, just by understanding that it's time for us to flip that switch.”

There’s been a lot of handwringing this season, from both the fan base and the coaching staff, about this team’s penchant for playing down to their competition. That won’t be the case this month as the competition is better than ever.

The defenses of Baylor, Iowa State and OSU respectively rank Nos. 3, 1 and 2 in the Big 12 in yards allowed and Nos. 2, 3 and 1 in points allowed.

On offense, Iowa State has the league’s leader in rushing (Breece Hall), total offense (Brock Purdy), and receiving (Xavier Hutchinson), and top pass-catching tight end (Charlie Kolar); Baylor has the No. 3 passer (Gerry Bohanon), Nos. 3 and 7 all-purpose yardage leaders (Trestan Ebner and Abram Smith), and the Nos. 5 and 6 receivers (Tyquan Thornton and R.J. Sneed); OSU brings the No. 5 passer (Spencer Sanders), the No. 5 rusher (Jaylen Warren) and the No. 5 receiver (Tay Martin).

The bottom line is that — given the level of competition as well as OU’s own unusually close results in Weeks 1 through 7 — Oklahoma has a lot of work to do.

“We can't hang our hats on anything that we've done in the past,” said senior safety Pat Fields. “We definitely know the expectations of things and that's how we're gonna attack practice. It's a constant climb, and I think the frustrating part is, just us watching our team over seven games, we've put elite football on tape, but it hasn't been consistent.”

Up first, of course, is this week’s open date. There’s no game on Saturday, and Riley said he expects more injured players to rejoin the fray after another week to heal, but the climb continues.

“It's not just a bye week,” senior defensive back Justin Broiles said. “It's just a week of preparation without a game.”

“This is going to be good, this bye week. I’m ready for it,” wide receiver Marvin Mims said. “We still will have a week of practice to go through and prepare. It’s something good, to have an off weekend and kind of rest ourselves physically and mentally and all that good stuff.

“Championship November is what we call it here,” Mims said, “and we call it that for a reason.”

“Even though it's a bye week and we're not playing, there's still a lot of work to be done,” Fields said. “And then whenever we come back from that bye week, we're going to have three monster games to finish it against three amazing and really good teams in Baylor, Iowa State and Okie State. So we're just going to make the most of that bye week and appreciate going home and seeing our families and things like that.

“But we still want to go back and play.”

Championship November

Oklahoma is 14-0 in November under Lincoln Riley:

2017

  • Oklahoma State, 62-52
  • TCU, 38-20
  • Kansas, 41-3
  • West Virginia, 59-31

2018

  • Texas Tech, 51-46
  • Oklahoma State, 48-47
  • Kansas, 55-40
  • West Virginia, 59-56

2019

  • Iowa State, 42-41
  • Baylor, 34-31
  • TCU, 28-24
  • Oklahoma State, 34-16

2020

  • Kansas, 62-9
  • Oklahoma State, 41-13

